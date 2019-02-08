Opinion writer

* Joshua Partlow, Nick Miroff, and David Fahrenthold visit the Costa Rican town supported by money made by people who worked without documents at Donald Trump's resorts:

The Washington Post spoke with 16 men and women from Costa Rica and other Latin American countries, including six in Santa Teresa de Cajon, who said they were employed at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster. All of them said they worked for Trump without legal status — and that their managers knew. The former employees who still live in New Jersey provided pay slips documenting their work at the Bedminster club. They identified friends and relatives in Costa Rica who also were employed at the course. In Costa Rica, The Post located former workers in two regions who provided detailed accounts of their time at the Bedminster property and shared memorabilia they had kept, such as Trump-branded golf tees, as well as photos of themselves at the club. The brightly painted homes that line the road in Santa Teresa de Cajon, many paid for by wages earned 4,000 miles away, are the fruits of a long-running pipeline of illegal workers to the president’s course, one that carried far more than a few unauthorized employees who slipped through the cracks.

I really wonder what Trump’s anti-immigrant supporters think when they see things like this. Do they say, “That’s because he’s smart!”, do they decide it’s fake news, do they feel duped?

* Brad Heath reports that the corruption around Trump's properties goes in all directions:

When President Donald Trump needed an ambassador to represent the United States in Romania, he enlisted a real estate lawyer who was a member of one of his private golf clubs. For South Africa and the Dominican Republic, he tapped longtime members of his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. To represent the U.S. government in Hungary, he chose a man from another Florida club operated by the president’s private companies. Ambassadorships long have been among Washington’s choicest political prizes, and presidents frequently award them to friends, political allies and campaign donors. “There was always a country club mentality with some of this,” said Scott Amey, general counsel for the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan group that investigates government ethics. The difference now is that the president also is the country club’s proprietor, and he has handed out foreign postings and other government jobs to his paying customers.

Look, if you’re going to put a couple hundred grand in the president’s pocket, you deserve something in return, right?

* Jon Swaine reports that in a new book, former FBI official Andrew McCabe writes that Rod Rosenstein was upset that Trump ordered him to write a report offering a questionable justification for James Comey's firing.

* Barbara McQuade says the New York U.S. attorney's investigation of various entities connected to the president is starting to look like a RICO probe, which makes it even more serious than we thought.

* John Dingell, in a statement written not long before he died, looks back on what Congress used to be able to accomplish and what it could again.

* The Michigan-based writer Susan Demas considers Dingell’s legacy when it comes to some of the great progressive achievements of the 20th century, particularly on health care, the issue closest to his heart.

* Rachel Cohen reports on how Republican megadonor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson was granted a huge gift during the government shutdown in the form of a Justice Department opinion that online gambling is illegal, something he had long sought.

* Kurt Bardella looks back on what oversight was like when Republicans ran the House, and it isn’t pretty.

* Robin Givhan explores the ways people misperceive what blackface represents.

* Daniel Nichanian reports on how activists are trying to eliminate felon disenfranchisement in New England.

* Kristen Bialik has the figures on racial and ethnic diversity in the new Congress, and while it's better than ever it still has a good way to go.

* And Mehdi Hasan ably demonstrates that Rep. Matt Gaetz may be the most despicable member of Congress.