

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) speaks during a meet-and-greet with local residents on Jan. 31 in Cresco, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)

Many elected officials have to reckon with their past. “A Virginia Military Institute yearbook overseen by future state Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment in 1968 features a host of racist photos and slurs, including blackface.”

Democrats, at least, seem to understand that the past is not past. “Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro on Thursday said he believes the account of the woman accusing Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax of sexual assault, but Castro stopped short of calling for Fairfax to step down.”

Past employment in the field of Russian counterintelligence is helpful. “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has hired officials with experience at the National Security Council to help with his panel’s oversight of President Donald Trump’s administration, according to a committee aide. . . But the move appears to have enraged the President and some members of his senior staff, who view the move as an intrusion.” Too bad.

In the past, this was not unusual. Now Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) has a unique profile: “His manner—open, unpretentious, amused—reflects his political values, which have something to do with individual dignity and human solidarity. . . . Brown’s approach to politics is a kind of throwback: He wants to return to a period when the American middle class was strong and secure, and its champion was the Democratic Party.”

Honesty and a heartfelt apology for past conduct helps, certainly. “Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat and former governor, suggested that [Virginia Attorney General Mark] Herring’s contrition and apology to black legislators on Wednesday may preserve his job. ‘He reached out to each of us individually, very apologetic, he is in dialogue with the legislative black caucus and African American leadership in the state and they have been impressed with his sincerity while they’ve been very disappointed with what happened,’ said Mr. Kaine.” Not clear whether this is enough.

In the not-so-distant past, Trump would find a way to blow this up. “The top Democrat and Republican working on a border-security deal said they’re nearing an accord but that negotiations may go into the weekend, with a week left to pass a spending bill to avert another government shutdown.”

Trump was always worried about investigations of his past finances. He should be. “A judge confirmed in a court filing Thursday that federal prosecutors in New York are still investigating campaign finance crimes committed when President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid two women to stay silent about alleged affairs with Trump. . . . [The judge] said some documents should stay secret because making them public could jeopardize ongoing investigations, ‘including those pertaining to or arising from Cohen’s campaign finance crimes.’ ” Uh-oh.