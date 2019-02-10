

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) presides over the Senate at the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 7. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Who said it?

1. “I am not going to continue to let politicians use [Donald Trump] as the excuse to deal with racism in this country. We’ve got to stop making this about who’s a Republican, who’s a Democrat. I want to know who’s a humanitarian.”

2. “It’s really a matter of whether you can effectively lead … and when you have somebody facing multiple, credible accusations, I just don’t see how he can continue to serve.”

3. “You can’t run a credible investigation if you don’t look for documentary proof.”

4. “I support an investigation into the allegations against Fairfax, and if they are true then I think he has no other choice but to resign.”

5. “The bottom line is that we’ve got people who aren’t bomb throwers, they’re people who know how to work together and get a deal,”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

