

Nayib Bukele won the presidential election in El Salvador with more than 53 percent of the votes, ending the country's two-party system. (Rodrigo Sura/EPA-EFE)

Aída Betancourt Simán is a Salvadoran political activist and member of the organization Nuestro Tiempo.

SAN SALVADOR — Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 3, it became clear that the trend was irreversible: The candidate Nayib Bukele had won the presidency of El Salvador with 53 percent of the votes. It was a historic victory and a dismal blow for the country’s political establishment because for the first time since the 1992 Peace Accords, a candidate unaffiliated with the right-wing ARENA or left-wing FMLN parties had won the presidency. For my generation — those of us who were born and came of age after the civil war — these results put an end to the Cold War narrative that dominated Salvadoran politics until that Sunday.

It wasn’t unexpected. In a country of 6.5 million people — where, every day, hundreds decide to walk the dangerous path toward the United States, fleeing conditions of agonizing poverty and brutal violence in search of better opportunities — it is no wonder that many citizens are disappointed and fed up.

Salvadorans no longer believe politicians can help solve our complex challenges. Gang violence terrorizes hundreds of thousands; the education and health systems are failing; there is vast under- and unemployment, especially among young people. Trust in politicians has been weakened further by corruption scandals that have tainted all parties — former presidents and cabinet members of both ARENA and FMLN are in jail, being prosecuted or on the run.

The decline of the major political parties started to seem evident following the legislative and municipal elections of 2018. The results meant a reality check for both parties to reconsider their strategies, as they, respectively, nominated candidates who were either outsiders or had robust public administration experience. But it was not enough. In this presidential election, voter turnout was 50 percent, the lowest our young democracy has seen since 1999.

A generational shift, along with the institutionalized corruption and systematic cronyism, opened the doors to a reconfiguration of the political scenario. In 2018, Bukele created the Nuevas Ideas (New Ideas) party, but not in time to run for the presidency, thus forcing his affiliation to GANA. But his affiliation was only on paper, as Nuevas Ideas branding took over his campaign. The political environment of 2018 was also fertile ground for other initiatives, such as Nuestro Tiempo, an activist organization in the process of becoming a political party and seeking to engage voters who no longer feel represented by the major parties.

The presidential campaign was a shallow display of populist promises, with candidates trying to build rhetorical distance from their parties. However, Bukele had better odds as he portrayed himself as a maverick with no ideology, close to the people, speaking their language, running with GANA only because of what he said was a blockade by the traditional elites. As was the case in Guatemala, Brazil and to an extent the United States, where trust in politicians has eroded, the perceived “outsider” won — even though Bukele started his career in the FMLN, which expelled him in 2017 because of sexist comments he made against a female colleague .

Right now many feel hopeful, while others are more skeptical. The hopeful are convinced that the arrival of a new political force, outside the two parties that defined the landscape for decades, will be positive for democracy. But skeptics focus on the corruption scandals around GANA (an offshoot of ARENA), issues around contracts in Bukele’s administration as mayor of San Salvador, and the feasibility of vague campaign promises.

But there’s no question this is a hard reset for our democracy — a definitive reconfiguration of the political order, allowing new parties to bring more credibility to our battered system. For these initiatives to prosper, they need to be built on solid principles, promote ethical leadership and include the voices of citizens who have been left out.

Salvadorans are demanding a more transparent and coherent way of doing politics. As a political activist, I’m willing to cooperate with the new government on any initiative that benefits El Salvador. But we should be relentlessly vigilant and demand accountability in the fight against corruption.

We have an opportunity to strengthen our institutions and consolidate our democracy. If we miss our chance, we will further alienate people from politics.

Read more:

The Post’s View: El Salvador has put its hopes in a 37-year-old independent president. So should we.

Charles Lane: Trump’s dangerous threat to the third-largest Hispanic group in America

The Post’s View: Destitution in Central America can’t mean a suspension of border security in the United States