

Volunteers Tim Schumann, left, and Chase Cushman move an "Amy for America" sign into place Sunday before Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar's announcement of her decision to run for president in Minneapolis. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

Opinion writer

This is how responsible employers get ahead of an unfolding disaster. “Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) has been placed on leave by his law firm as the company looks into allegations of sexual assault. The law firm, San Francisco-based Morrison & Foerster, said it had retained outside attorneys to investigate the allegations against Fairfax.”

The head of a state government should have a better explanation than this. “In an interview with CBS News’s Gayle King, [Gov. Ralph] Northam called his initial willingness to accept responsibility for the yearbook page an ‘overreaction’ prompted by his shock and surprise at seeing the photo. He said the shame he felt about wearing the makeup for the [Michael] Jackson costume indicates that he would have remembered if he was one of the two men in the racist yearbook photo.” Sigh.

If critics are going to head down this road, they are likely to engender a backlash. “The junior senator from California [Kamala D. Harris] was also asked about criticism she has faced on social media for marrying a white man. ‘Look, I love my husband, and he happened to be the one that I chose to marry, because I love him — and that was that moment in time, and that’s it,’ Harris said. 'And he loves me, 'she added laughing.” Umm, that’s as good an answer as you’re going to hear.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) certainly has a good head on her shoulders. “Her normalcy, integrity, and thoughtfulness could make her appealing to those voters who want a good alternative to Donald Trump.”

Granted, he’s not at the head of the class, but it is only February. “Buzz faded, did Beto O’Rourke wait too long to launch a 2020 presidential bid?”

Many Republicans would like to head off a declaration of emergency powers. “In addition to raising legal questions — such a move would inevitably be challenged in court — a declaration would invite Congress to exercise its long-dormant power to revoke national emergencies. And all it would take is one member of Congress to force the issue.”

Democrats are lucky to have Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) at the head of their party. “Legitimate criticism of Israel’s policies is protected by the values of free speech and democratic debate that the United States and Israel share. But Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive. We condemn these remarks and we call upon Congresswoman Omar to immediately apologize for these hurtful comments.”

Read more:

The Post’s View: The allegations against Justin Fairfax are grave. They must be investigated.

Megan McArdle: We need a single standard for Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax — and all the others

Henry Olsen: Amy Klobuchar is Trump’s worst nightmare

Jennifer Rubin: Beto O’Rourke is back — sort of

Mark Tushnet: Let’s say Trump declares a national emergency. What happens next?