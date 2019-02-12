The president discovers another divisive tool that has been around in politics for a long time.
More by Ann Telnaes:
The scandalous photos we’ve already seen
Trump answers religious leaders’ antiabortion prayers
The president discovers another divisive tool that has been around in politics for a long time.
More by Ann Telnaes:
The scandalous photos we’ve already seen
Trump answers religious leaders’ antiabortion prayers
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.