

President Trump at the White House on Tuesday. (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Bloomberg News)

The jurors called it like they saw it. “The Mexican crime lord known as El Chapo was convicted on Tuesday after a three-month drug trial in New York that exposed the inner workings of his sprawling cartel, which over decades shipped tons of drugs into the United States and plagued Mexico with relentless bloodshed and corruption.”

When President Trump calls the media the “enemy of the people” bad things happen. “A supporter of US President Donald Trump has attacked a BBC cameraman at a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas. Sporting a Make America Great Again cap, the man shoved and swore at the BBC’s Ron Skeans and other news crews before being pulled away.”

Congress will call his bluff and force him to eat the cruddy deal. “The amount of funding is actually shy of the original deal Republicans and Democrats reached last year that Trump rejected. At that time, the spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security included $1.6 billion for 65 miles of fencing, both slightly more than the current tentative deal.” Trump is a dreadful negotiator.

The other members should call this what it is: Spineless capitulation. “Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Jim Risch said Tuesday that he’s satisfied with the Trump administration’s probe into the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, even as several of his GOP members complain forcefully that the administration has not complied with a law requiring them to make a determination in the killing.” Shameful.

Calling foul on sloppy, credulous reporting. “There’s actually a bigger problem than the possibility that all this eager Mueller-is-wrapping-up chatter may be wrong, just the latest instance of overly hasty anticipation of the Muellerpocalypse: No one knows what Mueller’s ‘wrapping up’ actually means.” Precisely so.

He’s calling out Trump for violating the First Amendment. “Cliff Sims, a former White House staffer who wrote a tell-all book, is suing President Donald Trump to stop him from ‘silencing’ Sims as he promotes his book. Sims is bringing the suit against Trump ‘in his official capacity as President’ and is seeking an injunction against the nondisclosure agreements Trump had him agree to when he worked at the White House."

The military calls it like it is, not like Trump wishes it to be. “'I remain clear-eyed,” [Army Gen. Robert] Abrams said, that ‘little to no verifiable change has occurred in North Korea’s military capabilities.’”