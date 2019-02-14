Opinion writer

* Erica Werner, Damian Paletta, Seung Min Kim, and Rachael Bade report that Republicans are mixed in their reaction to Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency to build his wall, with Mitch McConnell publicly backing the president but privately worried about where this is going:

The House could pass a disapproval resolution to overturn the emergency declaration, and McConnell would be forced to put it on the Senate floor, an outcome the majority leader had hoped to avoid. McConnell had cautioned Trump privately about the scenario. Senate Republicans were mixed on the looming emergency declaration from Trump. “I’m not concerned because I think the president is on the right track to secure the border,” said Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), the chairman of the Appropriations Committee and one of the lawmakers who negotiated the border compromise. “I think the president’s on pretty solid ground.” Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) criticized the spending deal as “massive, bloated [and] secretive” and called the emergency declaration “extraconstitutional.” “I, too, want stronger border security, including a wall in some areas. But how we do things matters,” Paul said in a statement. “Over 1,000 pages dropped in the middle of the night and extraconstitutional executive actions are wrong, no matter which party does them.”

Republicans have actually been defying Trump a fair amount recently -- reaching a border deal that surrenders on his wall, and bucking him on Saudi Arabia, for instance -- but this one will be tough for them, because the national emergency will drive the Trump base into a state of delirium. -- gs

* Victorina Morales describes what it was like as an undocumented immigrant working in one of Donald Trump's golf clubs:

My children, husband and I built a life in New Jersey, and, in 2013, I began working at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, cleaning suites and surrounding businesses, as well as cleaning Mr. Trump’s and Ivanka Trump’s houses. The hours were long, but I made friends, and I could feed my children. The club always knew I was undocumented; I told them so before I was hired. No matter, they said, your old false documents will do. Once Mr. Trump's presidential campaign began, life at the club changed. I guess they were more concerned about our status, so my supervisor asked for a good set of papers in order to continue working there. When I reminded him that I was undocumented, he simply provided me with the documentation necessary to continue working. In fact, he had someone take my photograph in the laundry room of the club to use for the new identification card and lent me money to purchase new papers. [...] After he was elected president, Mr. Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants did not change and his plans were frightening. The worse things he said, the worse it seemed my supervisors treated me. My other supervisor used my undocumented status, and the false papers, to force me into difficult jobs under horrible conditions. She pushed me, called me stupid, and once went so far as to say that her dog understood English better than I did. When I complained, she threatened to call immigration and have me deported.

If you think Trump had no idea that he was employing undocumented immigrants, I’ve got a condo in Trump Tower Moscow to sell you.

* Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins report that President Trump is privately griping that Republicans got outplayed by Democrats in the budget negotiations.

* Matt Zapotosky and Karoun Demirjian report that William Barr has been confirmed by the Senate, 54-45.

* David Shortell, Laura Jarrett, and Pamela Brown report that William Barr’s daughter and son-in-law are leaving their high positions in the Justice Department for high positions elsewhere in the federal government to avoid any hint of nepotism. The meritocracy in action!

* Derek Kravitz reports that despite an executive order Trump signed making officials pledge not to do any lobbying for five years after they leave the administration, 33 of them have already broken the pledge.

* Tony Romm reports that the government is negotiating a multi-billion dollar fine with Facebook over its privacy practices.

* Noah Berlatsky argues that politics is much less about money than many people assume.

* Eugene Scott reports on the African-Americans who are questioning Kamala Harris' blackness.

* Amie Parnes reports that sources say Joe Biden is almost certain to enter the 2020 race for president.

* And Amanda Marcotte argues that all the women running for president have an “authenticity” problem because we still refuse to accept that there isn’t something wrong when a woman seeks a leadership position.