Editorial cartoonist

In this blog, I have based a lot of my arguments around the idea that we need to protect our democracy in a form that actually respects the involved and informed preferences of the citizens. Have I been dreaming?

As the morning sunbeam illuminates my coffee cup, I pause to consider whether anyone actually WANTS to preserve our democracy. The list seems to be shrinking. Gone are the days when the ringing cries to fight for our democracy pierced the air — and even the days when they whispered from the history books. Now it’s money and it’s power, baby, and get with the program!

Let us count the defectors.

The globalists were big on knitting together the world economically — but not in terms of governance. There are treaties and agreements, ratified and/or understood, but the decision-making lofted up and away from the ballot box to high-level negotiations. Sometimes workers’ interests were represented, and sometimes they weren’t. But the opportunity for people to vote even semi-directly on this process was vapor-thin. The United Nations, the one quasi-governmental international body, was reduced to a speech-making conclave — and a lesser one than Davos at that. At Davos, they told each other how they would make the big decisions for us. The decision-making they left for us was shopping options.

The Republican Party doesn’t seem at all interested in actual democracy either. Exhibit A is, and likely will endure for some time, Merrick Garland. Controlling the Supreme Court at any cost was more important than a democratically elected president following constitutional order to name a justice to fill a vacancy. And to what end do the Republicans want to control the courts? To ends such as Citizens United, rulings that open the fire hose of big (often secret) money aimed at overwhelming measured political debate. And outcomes. Outcomes such as voting for one tax cut for the rich after another. For greater and ever-greater wealth inequality. And ultimately to hobble even the possibility of enacting effective environmental, consumer safety or corporate responsibility legislation. Even if the public clamors for it.

President Trump certainly has no use for real democracy. Elected by a minority of Americans, he has acted to represent a narrow constituency as though he had a sweeping mandate from the nation. And so actual public preferences on taxation, environment, health care and you-name-it get bulldozed away. His minority positions and personnel are rubber-stamped by the aforementioned Republican Party, wildly overrepresented in the Senate and gerrymandered wherever-else possible. With not even well-disguised voter suppression as an operational tactic. And the public interest in ethical governing? Just shoot the guy on Fifth Avenue now and get it over with.

Corporations don’t care about democracy either. They certainly have never operated like democracies internally, and now they verge on governments unto themselves. Transnational at that, bringing us back to where we started. What they do care about is achieving monopoly market power, which they have been accruing under the forbearance of all of the above players. And the benefits gather disproportionately unto the few, who ask for and receive more tax cuts and even less oversight.

How to back out of this on-ramp to an increasingly undemocratic future? History offers two paths. Bloody revolution is one. Democracy, even weakened, is the other.

Read more:

Tom Toles: Republicans will pursue their Supreme Court mission like a wounded machine at the end of a Terminator movie

Tom Toles: It won’t do any good to preserve norms in form only

Michael Abramowitz: Trump is straining democracy at home and around the world

Max Boot: Democracy is in crisis around the world. Why?