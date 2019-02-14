

House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters Monday. (Andrew Harnik)

How many women appropriators does it take to screw in a lightbulb? Two. “The bipartisan deal to keep the federal government open and avert a government shutdown this week was forged in part by the first all-woman leadership duo in charge of the House Appropriations Committee. The panel is led by Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) and ranking member Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas).”

She’d be the perfect person to shine a light on the majority leader’s toadyism. “Chuck Schumer is actively recruiting a high-profile fighter pilot to take on Mitch McConnell in 2020 — a calculated act of aggression against a leading Republican foe. Schumer met with Amy McGrath, a Marine veteran-turned 2018 congressional candidate, at Democratic Party headquarters last month to pitch her on running against McConnell. McGrath listened and didn’t rule it out. The Democratic leader first contacted McGrath in December.”

Having a freshman congresswoman in the spotlight has its downsides. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Is a Home Run—for Mitch McConnell.”

Wasn’t former speaker Paul D. Ryan’s guiding light debt reduction? “The U.S. government’s public debt is now more than $22 trillion — the highest it’s ever been. The Treasury Department data comes as tax revenue has fallen and federal spending continues to rise. The new debt level reflects a rise of more than $2 trillion from the day President Trump took office in 2017.”

Lying repeatedly is always a flashing red light for prosecutors. “Over the past two years, President Donald Trump and his team have offered changing accounts regarding key matters in the Russia investigation. Their denials have been debunked, Trump has contradicted his senior aides and sometimes his team has completely flipped its position.”

This sure highlights on how little respect this administration and its secretary of state, specifically, garner. “Arriving in Poland to host an international conference on Middle East peace and security, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Tuesday that more than 30 foreign ministers would attend. As a measure of its prospects, however, many countries have signaled that they will not be sending their top diplomats to the meeting — possibly nearly half.”

By one conservative’s lights, the GOP is unsalvageable. “[NeverTrumpers] who want to rehabilitate the party are volunteering to pay an outsized portion of that woe due, even though they are not the ones by whom the Trump offense came. Their payment is neither necessary nor helpful to the nation, which needs a successful and respectable right-of-center political party to combat the dangers of both Trumpism and progressivism.” Maybe try to retake the GOP before abandoning altogether? Read the whole thing.