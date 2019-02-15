

Attorney General nominee William Barr testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate on Thursday confirmed Barr as attorney general (Andrew Harnik)

Opponents’ fondest wish came true -- and 25,000 are lost. “Amazon canceled plans to build a campus in New York City with at least 25,000 high-paying jobs on Thursday because of resistance from local elected officials, unions and community activists who said a project initially hailed as an economic triumph was a lousy deal.” (The Founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

It was his wish to shut down the government, right? “[I]n conversations with allies over the past days, he has griped that Republican negotiators were outplayed by their Democratic counterparts, securing a border funding number far smaller than Trump has spent the last two months demanding.”

Wishing for fewer jobs seems odd. “For decades, cities’ answer to the questions posed about their economic practices has been simple. These projects bring jobs. But urban activists have finally found an opponent that is easier to beat than the Raiders or even a condo builder: The technology industry.”

Americans sure wish they had elected a dealmaker. “The U.S. and China have made little progress so far during trade talks in Beijing, leaving much work to be done before President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping look to seal a deal at a yet-to-be scheduled summit, according to people familiar with discussions.”

She might wish she had tried a second referendum. “The House of Commons has voted against the British government’s Brexit strategy by 303 votes to 258. Unlike some of her most humiliating defeats, the latest insult to Prime Minister Theresa May was only symbolic, but it may cause real damage to her negotiating position in Europe. . . . Thursday’s defeat means May is in no position to return to Europe and tell negotiators that she can get any newly negotiated compromise deal through her own parliament.”

If he turns out to be a straight shooter, Trump will wish he never picked him. “The Senate on Thursday confirmed William Barr to be the next attorney general of the United States despite Democratic concerns over how he would oversee special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The Senate approved Barr’s nomination in a 54-45 vote, with three Democrats joining nearly every Republican in support."

It is enough to make one wish for the return of Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) to retake the Judiciary Committee chairmanship. “[Sen. Lindsey] Graham’s about-face on the special counsel is the culmination of a long and somewhat unexpected journey. There were many Republicans who opposed Trump early on before falling in line as he became the nominee and then president. But Graham’s long-held independent streak suggested he might have held out longer.” Nope. He’s an enthusiastic enabler now.