

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at a rally on Feb. 9 in Lawrence, Mass., to launch her campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

The Senate voted overwhelmingly (83 to 16, with hard-liners on both the far right and far left voting no) to keep the government open based on a negotiated deal that gives President Trump $1.375 billion for border fencing — but no wall. Four the most progressive 2020 contenders (Sens. Kamala D. Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker) voted against the deal. The four who voted no risk making the perfect the enemy of the good — and setting themselves up for the charge that they really don’t want border security even without the wall.

This was an “easy” vote in the sense that there were no immediate consequences. The vote was so lopsided that they will not have to answer for the results that would have followed had their position carried the day in the Senate. Would they have been willing to let the government shut down again? What bill that they would accept could possibly pass both houses?

Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), both with presidential aspirations, voted with the vast majority of Democrats (and Republicans) to keep the government funded. Ironically, another potential candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted for the funding deal, as well. Those 2020 contender who cast “nay” votes might worry that positioning themselves to Sanders’s left might not be a good strategy.

I suppose Harris, Gillibrand, Warren and Booker will be able to boast that they wouldn’t sign a border security bill without protection for “dreamers,” or for those whose Temporary Protective Status is at risk. But that’s not the essence of governing, which is to find the best deal that can be achieved.

We’ve seen these same four senators — Harris, Warren, Booker and Gillibrand — chase after Sanders by embracing Medicare-for-all. Not until Harris seemed to suggest she’d actually favor abolishing private health insurance did the full implications of her rush to the left play out. (Booker later qualified his support by saying he would support continued private health insurance. Why then did he sign onto something that did the opposite?)

The Green New Deal repeats the same pattern of adopting the most progressive position regardless of feasibility, cost, political support or unintended, negative consequences.

These candidates risk repeating the leap-before-they-learn error in cheering Amazon’s pullout from New York (and the loss of 25,000 potential jobs). Warren seemed delighted:

.@Amazon – one of the wealthiest companies on the planet – just walked away from billions in taxpayer bribes, all because some elected officials in New York aren't sucking up to them enough. How long will we allow giant corporations to hold our democracy hostage? https://t.co/O9pz7en43B — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 14, 2019

This position may backfire, strengthening the hand of more moderate Democrats who do not want to be seen as reckless or anti-growth. (Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeffrey P. Bezos, also owns The Post.) New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) blasted Democrats who were celebrating their “victory,” saying this was “governmental malpractice.” He also declared the "small group" of politicians "should be held accountable for this lost economic opportunity.”

Republicans are all too eager to paint Democrats as opposed to border security, private health insurance and high-paying jobs. Progressives dueling for the attention of the left risk confirming these accusations, and worse, run the risk of alienating the voters who elected them in 2018.

These progressives’ assessment of what Democratic primary voters want may be flawed, despite recent data that suggest Democrats are becoming more liberal. Democrats are desperate to win, and voters may rightly see the vote of these four Democrats on the funding bill as a warning sign. Those voters who really want to get President Trump out of office should be wary of candidates painting themselves as purists — especially if there are common-sense Democrats who are better equipped to build an electoral majority in 2020.

