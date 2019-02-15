

The Post reports:

Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe said in an interview that aired Thursday that he authorized an investigation into President Trump’s ties to Russia a day after meeting with him in May 2017 out of fear that he could soon be fired. “I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that, were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace,” McCabe told CBS.

McCabe also insists that Justice Department officials discussed activating the 25th Amendment and the suggestion that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein wear a wire. Rosenstein and the DOJ dispute McCabe’s account.

President Trump predictably fired off angry tweets blasting McCabe, which elevated this portion of the story. Thanks to Trump, the cable talking heads are fixated on “the DOJ was out to get Trump,” just as Trump wanted.

While that story is juicy, we already knew the basic facts months ago. (Trump wigged out and came close to firing Rosenstein.) Ultimately, it’s irrelevant what McCabe did or thought since the 25th Amendment was never invoked, the special counsel’s findings will determine the seriousness of any misconduct Trump committed, and McCabe left DOJ long ago.

What is far more important is the detail we get from previews of McCabe’s book, in which he writes that Trump manipulated Rosenstein to draft the memo justifying the firing of former FBI director James B. Comey. Rosenstein became an unwitting pawn, McCabe writes, in developing a cover story to portray the firing as unrelated to the Russia probe. And McCabe, according to book excerpts, has the goods.

The Guardian reports on this aspect of McCabe’s book:

Andrew McCabe writes in a new book that Rosenstein, who has publicly defended the memo, lamented that the president had directed him to rationalise Comey’s dismissal, which is now the subject of inquiries into whether Trump obstructed justice. Rosenstein made his remarks in a private meeting at the justice department on 12 May 2017, according to McCabe’s memoir, which also accuses Trump of operating like a criminal mob boss and of unleashing a “strain of insanity” in American public life. McCabe recalls Rosenstein being “glassy-eyed”, visibly upset and sounding emotional after coming to believe the White House was using him as a scapegoat for Comey’s dismissal. “He said it wasn’t his idea. The president had ordered him to write the memo justifying the firing,” McCabe writes. Rosenstein said he was having trouble sleeping, McCabe writes. “There’s no one here that I can trust,” he is quoted as saying.

This goes to the heart of Trump’s effort to derail the Russia investigation. Trump apparently thought all that was necessary to put the Russia scandal behind him was to fire Comey (!). At some level, Trump knew (or his advisers knew) the real reason Comey was fired (Russia) shouldn’t come out. Trump concealed the real motive, enlisted Rosenstein in his scheme, and deployed aides (and the V.P.) to spin the firing as necessary because of Comey’s handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails and low morale. In doing so, Trump revealed consciousness of guilt, the improper motive behind Comey’s firing.

As an aside, there is some doubt as to whether Rosenstein was actually duped. After all, he had seen the original memo referencing Russia. “I think Rod was pretty naive at the time and didn’t realize how badly the Comey memo was going to stain his reputation,” says former DOJ spokesman Matt Miller."But after the enormous pushback from both inside the building and from the DOJ alumni community, he started trying to repair his reputation, which ultimately culminated in the Mueller appointment."

In short, Trump knew firing Comey over Russia was problematic (or his advisers did), so he lied to the public and got Rosenstein to help. (Trump later confessed the real reason was Russia in an interview with Lester Holt, one of many instances in which Trump seems incapable of sticking with one story, thereby cutting the legs out from under his lackeys trying to defend him.)

McCabe’s knowledge of these facts gives prosecutors another witness (in addition to Rosenstein) to expound on Trump’s coverup. We are also left with a host of questions about Rosenstein: Why didn’t he quit in protest? Why didn’t he recuse himself from this aspect of the probe? Right now we have more questions than answers, but the answer to one question — Did Trump try to cover up the reason for firing Comey? — seems more certain with each revelation.

