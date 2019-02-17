

Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld announces his intention to form an exploratory committee to pursue the Republican nomination for president Friday. (CJ Gunther/EPA-EFE/REX)

Opinion writer

As President Trump proceeded to shred the Constitution on Friday with an emergency declaration, one Republican stood up to denounce the real emergency — the Trump presidency. Republicans who oppose Trump have been trying to recruit a primary challenger, and former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld stepped forward.

In an announcement speech, Weld issued a strong repudiation of Trump’s lawlessness — the sort of impassioned defense of the Constitution we have yet to hear from elected Republicans. He told the audience at the "Politics & Eggs” series at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire that the country is “in grave peril.” He recited a list of Trump offenses — he’s “railed at the rule of law,” “spat upon the idea of a free press,” etc. — asking after each offense why Trump acted in such a fashion. He concluded that Trump’s “priorities are skewed” in that he’d rather promote himself than the welfare of the country. He declared Trump “too unstable,” and poked at Republicans who he says suffer from a variation of Stockholm syndrome, identifying with their autocratic leader.

Weld’s agenda is a mix of sound, reform-minded steps — including additional criminal justice reform (bail reform and efforts to reintroduce convicts back into society), allowing the purchase of pharmaceuticals from overseas and across state lines, legalizing medical marijuana, permitting renegotiation of student debt, treating addiction as a health and not a criminal matter, initiating robust guest worker programs to address labor shortages, and offering a sort of community college GI Bill for workers displaced by automation or trade — with some moldier ideas, e.g., a flat tax and abolishing the Department of Education.

If not identifying specific remedies, he at least identified the right challenges/problems, including the “crazy” buildup of debt, global warming, tax simplification, climate change, retooling the workforce for an economy facing AI, robotics and drug prices.

Whether you agree or disagree with his assertion that we need more tax relief or that school choice is the answer to inner-city education woes, this is unarguably a rational, reasonable and informed individual. That alone should commend him to every Republican. Moreover, he candidly addresses the assault on our democracy and the corrosive effects of Trump’s divisiveness. (We can have healthy debate, Weld said, but “no hatred, no intimidation, no name calling”). Again, that already puts him in a league well above Trump.

Does anyone imagine that if Weld were in office, he and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) couldn’t reach agreement on a host of issues and conduct themselves with decorum and respect for one another?

“There are many conservatives and Republicans who don’t feel at home in President Trump’s GOP or only supported the president reluctantly as a better alternative to Hillary [Clinton],” says Sarah Longwell, a prominent Trump critic and head of Republicans for the Rule of Law. “Those GOP voters deserve a choice in 2020, and congrats to Bill Weld for being the first person to offer them one.”

She adds, “President Trump’s most recent assault on the rule of law by abusing his emergency powers is just the latest in a long line of reasons why Republicans should look for a new standard-bearer for the party. Governor Weld’s bold effort says to other potential primary challengers ‘Come on in, the water’s fine.’”

Weld should be commended for stepping forward. No doubt he’ll face a skeptical Republican primary electorate currently enamored of Trump and Trumpism. But perhaps Weld will be the first of many challengers. More important, at least there is one intellectually honest candidate advancing a center-right agenda. For all that we can say, well done, Mr. Weld.

