

President Trump speaks at the White House's Rose Garden on Feb. 15. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Who said it?

1. “We’ve been talking about the constitutional crisis on the horizon with the Trump administration. It’s here, it’s just small. But it’s here.”

2. “We knew something like this might happen, and with our sister state partners, we are ready to go.”

3. “If we give away, if we surrender the power of the purse … there will be little check and no balance left. It’ll not be a separation of powers anymore, just a separation of parties.”

4. “My concern is our government wasn’t designed to operate by national emergency.”

5. "If you want to talk about military military constructions, do you know how many times military construction has been invoked as a national emergency? Twice. Twice. Once by George H.W. Bush during the middle of the Gulf War, and the second time by George W. Bush right after 9/11. This is hardly comparable to either of those.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.

