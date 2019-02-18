

Prototypes for President Trump's border wall are seen behind the border fence between Mexico and the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, on Jan. 7. (Jorge Duenes/Reuters)

Opinion writer

It is a joy to watch Chris Wallace push back on an utterly unprepared Stephen Miller. "You know, the joy of this is I get to ask you questions, you don’t get to ask me,” Wallace said, and added, “Answer my question. Can you name one case where a president has asked Congress for money, Congress has refused, and the president has then invoked national powers to get the money anyway?” Spoiler: He couldn’t.

Democrats will push for a resolution to end the phony “emergency” and then sue. “Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in an interview Sunday that President Trump has a poor case in court on his emergency declaration at the border. … 'And in saying just the other day that he didn’t really need to do this. He just wanted to do it because it would help things go faster. He’s pretty much daring the court to strike this down.”

Trump hugged Russia and pushed away our closest allies. “The Europeans no longer believe that Washington will change, not when Mr. Trump sees traditional allies as economic rivals and leadership as diktat. His distaste for multilateralism and international cooperation is a challenge to the very heart of what Europe is and needs to be in order to have an impact in the world. But beyond the Trump administration, an increasing number of Europeans say they believe that relations with the United States will never be the same again.”

Vice President Pence trying to push the notion that Trump is great for the West was just dumb. “Awkward silences [occurred] during pauses in Pence’s two speeches — German Chancellor Angela Merkel was met with a standing ovation.”

Whether she was pushed out or took herself out, it was a disastrous nomination. “State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday she has withdrawn from consideration as [United Nations] ambassador. … Before she joined the State Department, Nauert employed a nanny who was in the United States legally but was not legally allowed to work, a source familiar with the matter and an administration official told CNN. The nanny wasn’t paying taxes while she worked, the sources said." Nauert was also utterly unqualified.

Pushing up big states to Super Tuesday will have major consequences. “In 2020, candidates will have precious little time to recover from early stumbles, or to capitalize on surprise wins. Because right after Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — where retail-level politicking is at a premium — the race explodes into a massive Super Tuesday that includes the two biggest prizes, California and Texas.”

Candidates, readers and journalists need to push back on thinly disguised sexist story lines. “In politics — as in so many other spheres — women get bashed far more than their male counterparts for personality quirks, vulnerabilities and actions of all sorts. Not to mention their appearance and speaking voices. Think of how far a female candidate would get if she came off like the rumpled and ranting Bernie Sanders.” Or merely rumpled like Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

