UP: Chris Wallace
DOWN: Stephen Miller
UP: Evidence of collusion
DOWN: Roger Stone
UP: Length of Paul Manafort’s sentence
DOWN: Any innocent explanation for Trump team’s non-stop lying about contacts with the Russians
UP: Number of lawsuits to undo the “national emergency” declaration
DOWN: Republicans defending President Trump who’d be impeaching a Democratic president for this
UP: German Chancellor Angela Merkel
DOWN: VP Mike Pence
UP: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)
DOWN: Any sign of progress in media treatment of female candidates
UP: Trump acknowledges “collusion”. . .
DOWN: Involving Saturday Night Live
UP: Number of anti-Trump tell-all books
DOWN: Number of disputed facts in the tell-all books
UP: Mark Kelly ad
DOWN: Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.)
UP: Number of Democratic Senate pickup opportunities in 2020
DOWN:: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) promising Justice Brett Kavanaugh would uphold Roe v. Wade