

Paul Manafort arrives for a hearing at US District Court on June 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Chris Wallace

DOWN: Stephen Miller

UP: Evidence of collusion

DOWN: Roger Stone

UP: Length of Paul Manafort’s sentence

DOWN: Any innocent explanation for Trump team’s non-stop lying about contacts with the Russians

UP: Number of lawsuits to undo the “national emergency” declaration

DOWN: Republicans defending President Trump who’d be impeaching a Democratic president for this

UP: German Chancellor Angela Merkel

DOWN: VP Mike Pence

UP: Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.)

DOWN: Any sign of progress in media treatment of female candidates

UP: Trump acknowledges “collusion”. . .

DOWN: Involving Saturday Night Live

UP: Number of anti-Trump tell-all books

DOWN: Number of disputed facts in the tell-all books

UP: Mark Kelly ad

DOWN: Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.)

UP: Number of Democratic Senate pickup opportunities in 2020