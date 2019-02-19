

In Fort Worth on Monday, Carolyn Hursh, right, and Joey Daniel, among others, protested against President Trump's national emergency declaration. (LM Otero)

Opinion writer

With so many Democratic candidates, it’s hard to differentiate one’s self. Here is Sen. Cory Booker’s effort: “Since announcing his 2020 bid earlier this month, the New Jersey senator has talked in personal terms about racism — his parents’ struggle with housing discrimination in the 1960s, for example — and the need to have ‘honest conversations’ about race.”

So many parties will be suing to vindicate this simple proposition. “The Constitution assigns Congress the power of the purse, and no prior president has ever tried to use emergency powers to fund a chosen project — particularly a permanent, large-scale domestic project such as this — against congressional will. This is obviously improper.”

President Trump leaves so many tidbits for legal opponents, it’s difficult to know where to start. “Legal experts cried out that Trump had already undercut his executive action by uttering the words ‘I didn’t need to do this.’ George Conway, for example, said that would be the ‘first sentence of the first paragraph of every complaint filed this afternoon.’ Conway was a little off on the paragraph, line number, and the day, but animal and wildlife activists at the Center of Biological Diversity, Defenders of Wildlife and the Animal Legal Defense fund did not take long to mention that Trump himself said he didn’t have to do this, calling into question whether this was a legitimate emergency.”

So many candidates seeking an endorsement from former president Barack Obama. “As presidential hopefuls like Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar and Sherrod Brown auditioned before them, the donors wondered aloud whether Mr. Obama might signal a preference in the race, according to three people briefed on the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity.”

There are so many reasons to dread her retirement. Her anti-Trump speeches are a big one. “German Chancellor Angela Merkel zinged the Trump administration over threatened tariffs during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and the audience erupted in applause — except for Ivanka Trump, who remained stone-faced as she listened to the translation via headphones. In a repudiation of President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ attitude, Merkel urged strong international alliances, continued contributions to development in struggling countries and international economic cooperation.”

With so many problems to choose from, voters pick government dysfunction as the most pressing. “Thirty-five percent of Americans name the government, poor leadership or politicians as the greatest problem facing the U.S. This is the highest percentage Gallup has recorded for this concern, edging out the previous high of 33% during the 2013 federal government shutdown.”

So many Republicans could learn from this. “Seven British lawmakers quit the main opposition Labour Party on Monday over its approach to issues including Brexit and anti-Semitism — the biggest shakeup in years for one of Britain’s major political parties.”