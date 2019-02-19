

From left, Ann Coffey, Angela Smith, Chris Leslie, Chuka Umunna, Mike Gapes, Luciana Berger and Gavin Shuker. The seven members of Parliament announced their resignations from Britain's Labour Party at a news conference in London on Monday. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

One party has become more ideologically extreme, embracing bigotry and erratic, self-defeating positions on foreign policy. As a result, seven members leave the party, citing their moral objections to their party’s descent into craziness. Don’t get your hopes up; that was all about Britain’s Labour Party, which has fallen under the spell of Jeremy Corbyn, who, along with many in his party, don’t hesitate to embrace anti-Semitism and all sorts of conspiracy theories.

The New York Times reports that the seven defectors rejected Corbyn’s radicalism:

Labour and the governing Conservatives both appear to be buckling as they grapple with the ramifications of Britain’s imminent departure from the European Union, or Brexit. . . . “Both of the main parties are pulling away from the center ground, where traditionally British elections are won,” said Tony Travers, a professor of government at the London School of Economics. “Many members of Parliament in both parties think that the current situation can’t go on, they don’t think it can remain stable.” “The question,” he added, “is whether there is a potential correcting mechanism with British politics that means that the broad mass of moderate voters can find a way of voting for moderate members of Parliament, to bring politics back from the extreme left and the Brexit hard right.”

We feel Britain’s pain.

For now, those seven sit as independents in Parliament, but perhaps they can revive the moribund Liberal Party or force Labour to reevaluate its descent into quackery.

The most impressive of the defectors may have been Luciana Berger, just 37 years old and “a vocal critic of Mr. Corbyn’s handling of anti-Semitism allegations, and [who] was threatened with a vote of no-confidence by local party activists, a motion that was eventually withdrawn.” She drew a line in the sand:

Last year, Ms. Berger protested when it emerged that, in 2012, Mr. Corbyn had endorsed a mural on a wall in east London that appeared to depict a group of caricatured Jewish bankers playing Monopoly on the backs of the poor. Since that episode, for which he apologized, Mr. Corbyn, who is a vehement and unapologetic critic of the current Israeli government, has failed to shake off claims that he has tolerated anti-Semitism within Labour’s ranks. “I cannot remain in a party that I have come to the sickening conclusion is institutionally anti-Semitic,” said Ms. Berger, who is Jewish.

Now imagine if even a handful of Republicans recognized that the Republican Party has become institutionally racist, xenophobic and hostile to the rule of law. Imagine if, say, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who has challenged her party for turning off women voters, or Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who has deplored the phony national emergency declaration, were to march out of the GOP, inviting colleagues to follow. Maybe Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) could formally check out of the party as well. (She has already drawn the party’s ire with votes against repeal of the Affordable Care Act and against the confirmation of Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh.)

The rebels could sit as independents for now, but perhaps they’d encourage like-minded center-right candidates to run under a single umbrella. A few defections here and there might light a fire under some in the GOP lawmakers who have done little or nothing but enable President Trump, rubber-stamp his extreme and/or unqualified nominees, smear the FBI and intelligence community, condone Trump’s unsavory embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as look the other way as the president gives comfort to neo-Nazis, rails about “shithole countries” and carries out a campaign of lies designed to stir up fear and hatred of immigrants.

The Republican Party will not be saved unless and until men and women of good conscience and patriotic fervor withdraw their support from the Trumpized GOP. In 2018, that took the form of some Republican voters casting ballots for Democrats in House races. In 2020, those voters horrified by the state of the GOP could support primary challengers to Trump and Trump enablers or, alternatively, find independent conservative candidates. If need be, they could vote for a moderate Democratic nominee against Trump.

In the meantime, one would like to think there are a handful of men and women in the Republican Party on this side of the Atlantic willing to say, “Enough.” I tend to doubt it, but I’d love to be proved wrong.