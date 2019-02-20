

He won’t be able to grab the spotlight as the upstart rebel. “A sensation in 2016, [Sen. Bernie] Sanders is facing a far different electoral landscape this time around.”

President Trump’s power grab is symptomatic of a GOP gone bonkers. “The authoritarian impulse is not a new one in our history, and America has faced true emergencies in her past. . . . What makes our current situation different is the manufactured, vague and evolving nature of the emergency, and a savior figure whose cultish appeal is matched only by his inefficacy.” Yes, thank goodness the president’s ineptness helps undermine his claim to “emergency” powers.

It’s almost like the Trump crew planned to grab as much as they could for themselves. The national interest be damned. “Senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials, according to a new congressional report citing whistleblowers within the administration. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns that Saudi Arabia could develop nuclear weapons if the U.S. technology were transferred without proper safeguards.”

Don’t expect the Vermont independent to grab a bigger share of the African American vote than he did in 2016. “Concerns about Sanders’s ability to connect with voters of color plagued his 2016 campaign, and recent comments from some former staffers have recalled those difficulties. Despite Sanders’s past popularity, the question is: Can Sanders win the Democratic nomination in the Trump era against the most diverse candidate field in history?”

Death penalty opponents should grab a rare moment of bipartisan agreement to move at the state level. “Republican lawmakers in at least six states are pushing to eliminate the death penalty, signaling a broader reversal by many conservatives on an issue that has long been a bedrock for their party.”

You couldn’t grab a dimmer bunch. Even worst after they are arrested. “The federal judge presiding over Roger Stone’s case said Tuesday she’s considering gagging or jailing the longtime Donald Trump associate after he posted images on Instagram targeting her.”

He was smart to grab leaders of both parties, but why did Republicans continue to support him?! “Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said Tuesday that no congressional leaders voiced objections when he told them in May 2017 that the bureau had opened a counterintelligence investigation into President Donald Trump.” Quite an inconvenient fact for Republicans now screaming foul.