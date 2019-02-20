Trump is again tweeting attacks on the free press.
More by Ann Telnaes:
It’s not a happy Presidents Day
How Trump spends his executive time and working vacations
Trump is again tweeting attacks on the free press.
More by Ann Telnaes:
It’s not a happy Presidents Day
How Trump spends his executive time and working vacations
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.