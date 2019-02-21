

Children pose with placards at a rally against the lowering of the minimum age of criminal responsibility, in front of the Senate building in Manila on Feb. 4. (Noel Celis/AFP/Getty Images)

Risa Hontiveros is a member of the Senate in the Philippines representing the political party Akbayan.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has declared war on our children. Not satisfied with the bloody drug war he unleashed 2½ years ago that has slaughtered tens of thousands of my fellow Filipinos, he is now targeting the next generation. Arguing that it would reduce crimes committed by “children in conflict with the law," the president’s supermajority in Congress seeks to lower the country’s minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 years old. At one point, it was even suggested that the government bring the minimum age down to an appalling 9 years old.

This is dangerous for children for a variety of reasons. Under the current law, the Philippines’ Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act pegs the minimum age of criminal responsibility at 15. As such, children younger than 15 are not held criminally liable. If found guilty of crimes, they undergo an intervention program with their families in cooperation with local social welfare and development officers. Children who commit serious crimes are taken to juvenile intervention and support centers, which give them a better chance of rehabilitation than they would have in prison.

This is consistent with the U.N. Convention on the Rights of the Child, which judged a “commendable” minimum age of criminal responsibility to be ″14 or 16.” But in spite of these international standards, Duterte and his allies are pushing to lower the age limit — a move that could expose thousands of children to the lasting effects of imprisonment and abuse within the penal system.

The government professes three main reasons for wanting to lower the age limit: to respond to the number of crimes committed by minors, which, according to Duterte, are on the rise; to hold minors as young as 12 years old accountable, because it believes they act with discernment; and to strengthen what it calls the “toothless” current law by supposedly aligning its minimum age with other countries. All of these reasons have no basis in fact.

First, government data from the Juvenile Justice Welfare Council reveals that only 2 percent of all crimes reported nationwide are committed by children. Data from the Philippine National Police also says youth crime incidents in 2018 fell 21 percent compared to 2017.

Second, groups such as the Philippine Pediatric Society and the Child Neurology Society of the Philippines have pointed out that minors don’t think and act the same way as adults and are not yet equipped with full intellectual and mental capacities. This is the fundamental reason the law treats children and adults differently. Under the current law, minors still undergo intense rehabilitation for crimes but, crucially, are treated in the context of their age.

Third, lowering the age limit would actually put the Philippines out of step with a growing global consensus. Countries with lower age limits (such as Singapore) are reexamining their policies to increase their minimum-age limits. So why should the Philippines regress and set its age limit lower than what is recommended?

Recently, those calling for a lowered age limit fabricated a new argument. In an attempt to deflect a recent survey that suggested that a majority of Filipinos preferred the status quo, they claimed that, under the bill, children would not be confined in jails but rather in so-called reformatory centers. Given the dismal conditions at youth facilities, this is a deceptive justification.

The effort to treat children like adults in the eyes of the justice system is not just backward — it also misses a better solution entirely. Rather than arbitrarily lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility, the real solution to youth crimes lies in the better and more thorough implementation of the provisions of the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, especially in relation to the rehabilitation and restoration of the youth.

Instead of debating the age children at which can be considered criminals, we should focus our efforts on under-resourced programs that help children stay out of conflict with the law. The reality is that many of these children come from poor and vulnerable communities. Many are victimized by systemic neglect and used as pawns by adult criminals.

But as of 2015, only 35 of 114 intervention centers for minors were operational — and many of them are notoriously overcrowded. If the government allocated more funding for proper youth facilities and necessary intervention programs, our children would have more of a fighting chance to escape the cycle of victimization and crime.

Yet, despite these concrete alternatives, the Duterte government is adamant in inflicting the strength of our criminal-justice system on children. Put simply, it lacks the political will to do the hard work and invest in our society. Thus far, it has skirted democracy and the rule of law at the expense of our democratic processes, following a simple formula — inflicting violence and arbitrary arrest on anything it deems a problem. This dangerously infringes on the lives and rights of our people.

More than two years after Duterte launched his brutal war on drugs, we are nowhere near his promise of a safer Philippines. Thousands of people — most of whom are poor — have been killed. And now, the president and his allies have found new scapegoats to blame in their war on drugs and crime: our most vulnerable children. It’s time to say enough is enough.

Read more:

Risa Hontiveros: Democracy in the Philippines has been gravely wounded

Frida Ghitis: The U.S. is silent as the Philippines arrests a leading journalist

The Post’s View: What the heck is going on in the Philippines?

The Post’s View: A Philippine news outlet is exposing Duterte’s abuses. He calls it fake news.