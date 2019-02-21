

Magazines owned by the actor John Wayne on display at an auction preview in Los Angeles in October 2011.(Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

As though there weren’t enough things to be angry about — the ever-frothy state of our national politics; potential hate-crime hoaxes; sanctimonious environmentalists trying to make your life worse — social media users have settled upon a new vector for angst: decades-old interviews given by decades-dead actors that fail to live up to modern sensibilities.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given its status as the primary fomenter of anger on the Internet, Twitter is the source of this latest viral ragefest. “John Wayne’s 1971 Playboy interview draws heat,” a headline reads. “Readers respond to Wayne’s comments on race and sexuality that resurfaced from a 1971 interview for Playboy.” Needless to say, Wayne’s comments were, shall we say, out of step with the far more enlightened age in which we live, given his casual use of the slur “f-gs” and endorsement of “white supremacy,” but only “until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.”

This is the sort of thing that is custom-made to drive engagement. In part, its shareability is eternal because so many people are so ignorant. It doesn’t matter that this very interview has made the rounds on Twitter for years. The average user, even the average user who is obsessed with race and Hollywood, either hasn’t seen it or doesn’t remember getting angry about it the last time they saw it.

Social media is, by its nature, ephemeral; we can’t be surprised that erstwhile educated people have the memory of goldfish when it comes to the hundreds — nay, thousands — of messages they see on any given day. And these goldfish are simply aghast, over and over again, when they learn that Hollywood has not always been solely a bastion of liberalism, that some members of the industry took the threat of communism seriously, that a good number of them would have laughed at the histrionics of the intersectional set.

The main reason this sort of thing is so shareable, however, is because it’s the sort of low-cost pseudo-activism that makes everyone who passes it along feel good about themselves. Clicking that little square made of arrows constitutes a retweet for justice, a blow struck against someone who was very bad, a howl for fairness in a world that has so little of it. Checking that heart-shaped icon is a "like" for solidarity, a suggestion that we’re all fighting together in this battle against the ignorance of people born nearly 112 years ago.

If one is disinclined to partake in this ritual witch-burning, one has options. One could note, as one always does, that art and artist are separable, that a big-screen icon beloved by the camera lens is different from the man on the ground and in the history books. One could highlight that he, like all of us, contains multitudes, that some coarse words during an interview given toward the end of an illustrious career should not define the man’s character or our image of him. One could simply sigh and recite L.P. Hartley’s famous dictum: “The past is a foreign country; they do things differently there.”

A less nuanced, but more viscerally pleasing, retort is “so what?” John Wayne presaged Avenue Q? So. What? Who cares that someone reposted screenshots from an interview that was conducted almost 50 years ago? Why should we be driven to apoplexy by words uttered in an entirely different context by a man none of us will ever encounter in real life? Is there not enough in our modern world to draw our ire? Do we really need to go searching for things to be angry about?

The answer, apparently, is yes. That Twitter is a cauldron of invective and irritation is of no surprise, really. What does sometimes shock is just how deep people have to reach to find something to be angry about; all too often, social media users resemble no one so much as Travis Bickle burning his arm over his stovetop, desperate to feel anything at all while at the same time inuring himself to pain.

And, in the end, this is the sort of person “who cares” about John Wayne’s transgressions against modernity: those craving something to be angry about in order to feel anything at all.

Read more from Sonny Bunch:

Should readers care if novelist Dan Mallory lied about his life story?

‘Serenity’ got panned. But it’s exactly the kind of movie we need right now.

‘First Reformed’ highlights the dangers of trading religious faith for apocalyptic extremism

The 2019 Oscar nominations were full of problematic favorites — and pleasant surprises