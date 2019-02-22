

President Trump attends a reception in honor of National African American History Month Thursday. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

The cable TV talking heads told us the 2018 midterms were about the far left grabbing control of the Democratic Party. Wrong. It was the year of the moderates who flipped the House and won governor and Senate (e.g., Nevada, Arizona) races.

Republicans were convinced the tax cuts would be a big winner. Nope. The tax cuts were a political loser, did not lead to huge increases in wages (although stock buybacks are all the rage) and were so heavily tilted toward corporations and the rich that a backlash has formed, namely widespread support for taxing the rich. A lot.

Well, President Trump’s focus on Islamic terrorism once more puts Democrats on the defensive when it comes to national security. Hardly. Trump’s fearmongering and vilification of the press inspires kooks (in the Pittsburgh synagogue, in the Florida mail bomber) to act on their impulses, underscoring that Trump has made us less safe by ignoring (if not encouraging) right-wing domestic terrorists. In fact, from Russia to Saudi Arabia, Trump’s foreign policy reeks of self-interest to the detriment of our national interests. (This week we learned, “The Trump administration sought to rush the transfer of American nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia in potential violation of the law, a new report from the House Oversight and Reform Committee alleges.”)

It often seems as if Republicans are playing from a musty, out-of-date playbook. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a brilliant (he thinks) idea: Make Democrats vote on the Green New Deal. But wait. Fighting climate change is really popular. (What if Democrats embrace the opportunity to paint Republicans as irresponsible Luddites and, say, vote “present” on the resolution to signal their readiness to debate real solutions?)

It may be counterintuitive, but Democrats might run successfully on soaking the rich, undertaking a major push on green energy (“Jobs, jobs, jobs," Speaker Nancy Pelosi likes to say) and making America respected in the world again. It’s not inconceivable that a president who favored the rich and weakened America internationally (e.g., siding with the Russians and elevating Kim Jong Un) could be vulnerable to Democrats who run left on taxes/the economy and discover their inner hawks on foreign policy.

The parties’ positions on major policy issues have been shifting over time, and in adopting a know-nothing brand of populism (except on tax cuts, which go to the rich, Trump shoved his party into the intellectual abyss. They oppose free-trade deals, robust immigration, fighting global warming, fiscal sobriety and standing up to Russia and other international bullies. Well, if they insist on that mishmash of anti-growth domestic policies and international retreat, that’s their prerogative. However, this gives Democrats an opportunity to spruce up and modernize their own agenda. What we used to think was politically dangerous (gun safety, tax hikes) might be the very things that energize their base and keep those suburban voters in their fold.

Can Democrats go overboard, playing into Trump’s accusations that they are “socialists” (although Republicans might find out a lot of Americans believe in “socialist” ideas like universal health care coverage) and favor “open borders”? Well, the more savvy Democrats are talking about things like incremental health-care improvements, reentering the Paris climate accords and spending on a variety of border security measures. If they keep that up, they might just flip the script and put together an eclectic but appealing message.

