Time for Republicans to put up or shut up about constitutional fidelity. “GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher (Wis.) said he doesn’t believe President Trump’s declaration of emergency is the right course of action, according to an interview with Milwaukee’s NBC affiliate on Thursday.” Bravo.

Let’s do this a second time. “The North Carolina election authorities on Thursday ordered a new contest for Congress in the state’s Ninth District after the Republican candidate, confronted by days of evidence that his campaign underwrote an illegal get-out-the-vote effort, abandoned his defense and called for a new vote.”

The California-bashing might not work this time. “[W]hile California has plenty of problems, from worsening wildfires to overpriced housing to that troubled bullet-train project that became the latest target of presidential mockery, there’s one serious hitch in the GOP plan to make California a symbol of Democratic dysfunction and socialistic stagnation: It’s basically thriving.” Oh.

It will be a long time before President Trump’s worries are over. “Many analysts believe that investigations being pursued by the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York that are now delving deep into Trump’s business empire could ultimately prove the most damaging legal threat to the President. That means the final shots of the Mueller investigation may only be the end of the beginning of the legal and political nightmare the President will endure.”

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats has had a rough time of it, no doubt. “[W]hat Coats wanted to do two years ago, and by many accounts has faithfully tried to do since, was represent the views of the intelligence community to a president not always inclined to hear them. That is at once the key requirement of his job and potentially the one that puts him in the most peril.” Read the whole thing.

Once again it is time to remind everyone the United States is not inundated with illegal immigrants. “By the 2000s, more than half of American farmworkers were undocumented, according to the Labor Department. But now — thanks to border enforcement, the surging cost of smugglers and changes in migration patterns — the number of people crossing into the United States illegally is nearing the lowest level in decades . There are more Mexicans leaving the United States than arriving there.”

The time and cost to the police is nothing compared to the harm to real victims of violence. “Just weeks after Jussie Smollett reported being assaulted in a potential hate crime, the Empire actor is in police custody for allegedly orchestrating the attack. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Smollett faked the incident, paying two brothers about $3,500 to join a ‘publicity stunt’ staged by Smollett because he ‘was dissatisfied with his salary.’”