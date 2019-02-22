

(Tom Toles/The Washington Post)

Welcome to the Post Pundit 2020 Power Ranking: Round 4. (Try saying that 10 times fast.) I’m Catherine Rampell. A confession: My own interests and skills typically lean more toward policy analysis rather than horse-race prognostication. But lucky for me (and maybe, um, America?), this horse race is unusually driven by policy debates. Woohoo!

The Commentary

Yeah, sure, there are still plenty of stories about candidates’ likability, temperament, age, genealogical claims and so on. But in the past several weeks, we’ve also seen splashy proposals from 2020 hopefuls on:

• Medicare for All/Medicare for More/Medicare for Anyone Who Wants It: It’s everywhere.

• Universal child care: Spotlight this week courtesy of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) proposal released Monday.

• Paid leave — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) introduced legislation last week.

• Taxes — Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) introduced legislation last week to expand the earned-income tax credit; Warren’s wealth tax is still getting play.

For wonks, the investment that 2020 contenders are making in policy, especially early in the race, is encouraging. It suggests they believe voters are hungry not just for anti-Trump fervor or a good personal story but also substantive ideas for how to better Americans’ lives.

[Meghan Kruger: Good day care is hard to find. Elizabeth Warren’s plan might make it harder.]

But it’s unclear whether voters are paying close attention to these proposals. A third of voters who say they support the Green New Deal, for instance, also say such a proposal should focus only on climate change, not the many social justice initiatives also in the resolution.

Plus, many of the candidates’ proposals are variations on a theme. Some plans introduced as legislation in current or previous Congresses were sponsored by one 2020 candidate but also endorsed or co-sponsored by some of that candidate’s fellow 2020 contenders.

In the months ahead, watch for how the candidates differentiate themselves — and whether they start turning on one another or, at the least, stop cooperating. Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-Vt.) entrance could sharpen divisions, too. One reason so many of the senators running for office have signed on to competing policy ideas is that they’ve been trying to straddle the “progressive” and “moderate” lanes. That could prove harder if one of the candidates wants to draw brighter lines between the two.

— Catherine Rampell

The Ranking

Ranking not showing? Click here.

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Kamala D. Harris — 2. Amy Klobuchar — 3. Joe Biden — 4. Bernie Sanders UP 4 5. Elizabeth Warren DOWN 1 6. Cory Booker UP 1 7. Sherrod Brown DOWN 2 8. Beto O’Rourke DOWN 2 9. Kirsten Gillibrand UP 1 10. Pete Buttigieg RETURNS TO RANKING 11. Michael Bloomberg DOWN 2 12. Michael Bennet DOWN 1 13. Howard Schultz RETURNS TO RANKING 14. John Hickenlooper DOWN 1 15. Bill Weld ADDS TO RANKING

Falls off ranking: Julián Castro, Larry Hogan, Oprah Winfrey

Also receiving votes: Castro, Hogan, Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Nikki M. Haley, Jeff Merkley

Last week’s ranking: Round 3 | Off the left-wing cliff

Don’t forget to click on the yellow highlighted text above to expand the Ranking Committee’s annotations. Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments. We’ll see you for the next ranking. Until then, keep studying up, wonks!

Read more on 2020:

David Byler: 'Electability’ is about more than appealing to blue-collar Midwesterners

Karen Tumulty: What does Pete Buttigieg bring to the table? Experience — really.

Jonathan Capehart: Klobuchar 2020 is in danger of becoming Sanders 2016

Ed Rogers: Will there be a credible challenge to Trump for the GOP nomination?

David Ignatius: These ‘pragmatic progressives’ may be the future of the Democratic Party