

Christian Bale as Vice President Dick Cheney, left, and Sam Rockwell as President George W. Bush in a scene from "Vice." (Matt Kennedy/Annapurna Pictures via AP)

I usually don’t follow the Oscars, but this year I am, mostly so I can root against “Vice.”

“Vice” poses as a biopic about former vice president Dick Cheney. In fact, it is something much more insidious — a propaganda flick.

Propaganda is a weighty word to use, but what else can you call a movie that from its very title — “Vice” is both a glancing reference to Cheney’s office and, more provocatively, a word that means “immoral or wicked behavior” — discredits a political figure, a set of political views and the people who hold them? From its unnecessarily invented scenes and dialogue to its obviously partisan final scene, where a Donald Trump backer in a focus group gets into a fight with a “libtard,” the film has no other impact other than to persuade the viewer to oppose and perhaps even despise conservatives and Republicans.

Biopics are known for embellishing their subjects or creating scenes for dramatic effect, but “Vice” does so to create an unfair picture of Cheney (Christian Bale) and his wife, Lynne (Amy Adams), as immoral, power-hungry monsters.

Take the scene where a young Cheney attends an orientation session for congressional interns. The film is mute on whether Cheney is a Republican or a Democrat until this point, and only has Cheney declare himself a Republican after a blunt and profane speech by Republican Rep. Donald Rumsfeld (Steve Carrell) disparaging the internship program and the idealism that drives many young people to apply for it. In fact, Cheney interned for conservative Republican Rep. William Steiger, moving to work for Rumsfeld only when Rumsfeld joined the Nixon administration. The movie seems to suggest that Cheney is attracted to Rumsfeld’s crudely amoral pursuit of power, not to the chance to pursue a specific political program.

There’s another scene shortly thereafter that tries to make this clear, in case you missed the argument the first time around. Rumsfeld takes his young charge to the White House, where Nixon is meeting national security adviser Henry Kissinger to plan the bombing of Cambodia in April 1970. Rumsfeld extols the raw, and possibly illegal, exercise of power to an awestruck Cheney. The naive young hick from Wyoming then asks Rumsfeld, “What do we believe?” Rumsfeld stares at him as if he were a talking ant and breaks down in laughter at the absurdity of the question. The implication is clear — we believe in power for its own sake.

Even the way the film treats Cheney’s attitude toward his lesbian daughter, Mary (Alison Pill), ultimately depicts him as amoral. Cheney is initially presented as accepting and supportive of his daughter’s orientation, going so far as to protect her and risk losing the thing he purportedly craved, power, if it meant exposing or hurting her. Yet by film’s end, when Mary’s sexual orientation threatens to derail the nascent political career of his other daughter, Liz (Lily Rabe), we are treated to a wholly invented scene where Dick and Lynne nod assent to Liz’s tearful request to save herself by opposing same-sex marriage and throwing Mary under the bus. In the end, “Vice” tells us, Dick Cheney exiles his own daughter to continue his family’s pursuit of power.

The film has nonetheless garnered five important Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress and Supporting Actor. This rarely happens; no film since “American Hustle” in 2013 has received nominations in all five major categories. But at least “American Hustle” was widely well-regarded, receiving more than 90 percent scores on both Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. “Vice” has provoked a much more uneven response: The Post’s Ann Hornaday gave the film only 1.5 stars out of 4, calling it “an absurd mess,” and many other critics agreed. “Vice” received only a 66 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a paltry 61 percent on Metacritic. Should it win Best Picture, it would be the worst reviewed Best Picture winner since Sydney Pollack’s gauzy “Out of Africa” in 1985.

I’m rooting against “Vice,” because I would like to believe that Hollywood doesn’t hate half the country so much as to give a substandard propaganda film its highest honors. I would like to believe that we can set partisan differences aside when it comes to art, and that even viscerally liberal Hollywood would know that to shower praise on this weak offering would be a figurative declaration of war on half of American moviegoers. But we shall see.

