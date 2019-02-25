

Spike Lee poses at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after the 91st annual Academy Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday. (Nina Prommer/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Media critic

There was some edge to Spike Lee’s short speech at Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony. His victory in the best adapted screenplay category for “BlacKkKlansman” brought forth these thoughts from Lee:

The word today is “irony.” The date, the 24th. The month, February, which also happens to be the shortest month of the year, which also happens to be Black History month. The year, 2019. The year, 1619. History. Her story. 1619. 2019. 400 years. Four hundred years. Our ancestors were stolen from Mother Africa and bought to Jamestown, Virginia, enslaved. Our ancestors worked the land from can’t see in the morning to can’t see at night. My grandmother, [inaudible], who lived to be 100 years young, who was a Spelman College graduate even though her mother was a slave. My grandmother who saved 50 years of Social Security checks to put her first grandchild — she called me Spikie-poo — she put me through Morehouse College and NYU grad film. NYU! Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people. We all connect with our ancestors. We will have love and wisdom regained, we will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love vs. hate. Let’s do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there.

There’s no mention of President Trump. Yet look who saw himself at the center of another controversy:

Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2019

With that, Trump earned himself any number of headlines, as Daniel Dale of the Toronto Star pointed out:

What is racist and non-racist is subjective, but there was nothing remotely racist in Lee's speech. We really aren't obligated to quote Trump without context when he says nonsensical things about people. pic.twitter.com/AsHfu0yaWx — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 25, 2019

There’s a clash afoot here between two opposing forces. On one side is decades and decades of news-media tradition that elevates all presidential statements, pronouncements, speeches, addresses and random comments. When a president says something controversial, it earns an automatic trip to headline land. On the other side is the reality of Trump’s governing style, which is to lie and to distort and to never, ever shut up. As of this writing, for instance, Trump had published more than 10 tweets or retweets on Monday — comments on the Mueller investigation, for instance, as well as oil prices and other stuff.

Headlines matter a great deal. For some news consumers who scroll quickly through Twitter and Facebook, they’re everything. And there are so many ways to write them. Here are some ideas that don’t Trump’s ridiculous claim that Lee had launched a “racist hit” on him:

“At Oscar ceremony, Spike Lee urges 2020 mobilization. Trump responds in angry tweet.”

“Trump tweets in response to Spike Lee’s Oscar call for 2020 mobilization.”

“Lee asks America to make ‘moral choice between love vs. hate.’ Trump makes the choice to tweet.”

“Trump reacts in anger to an Oscar speech, again.”

“Lee talks, Trump tweets.”

Another option is no headline at all, no story at all.