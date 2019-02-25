Opinion writer

* Beth Reinhard and Alice Crites report on the latest of the many, many women who have accused the president of various levels of unwanted advances or outright sexual misconduct:

A staffer on Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign says he kissed her without her consent at a small gathering of supporters before a Florida rally, an interaction that she alleges in a new lawsuit still causes her anguish. In interviews and in the lawsuit, Alva Johnson said Trump grabbed her hand and leaned in to kiss her on the lips as he exited an RV outside the rally in Tampa on Aug. 24, 2016. Johnson said she turned her head and the unwanted kiss landed on the side of her mouth. In a statement, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders dismissed Johnson’s allegation as “absurd on its face.”

Yes, absurd on its face. I mean it’s not like the president is someone who has had over a dozen women launch similar or worse accusations at him, and it’s not like he said, “I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

* Asawin Suebsaeng and Erin Banco report that in private the president isn’t quite as confident as he is in public:

Donald Trump has signaled to his inner circle that even he knows Special Counsel Robert Mueller finishing his investigation will be a new beginning, not a dramatic end, for Trumpworld’s eclectic legal hellscape. The president made clear to his outside legal team, which includes Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, that he didn’t want his lawyers going anywhere—even after the Mueller probe ends. The conversations served as a private admission that federal investigations bedeviling his first term in office will be haunting him for possibly years to come. The president broached the topic of keeping his team together starting late last year, according to two sources familiar with the exchanges, by discussing other legal woes he might face after the Special Counsel’s Office submits its report to the Department of Justice.

Oh, there will be woes. There will be many, many woes.

* Rachael Bade reports on Rep. Pramila Jayapal's plan to carefully push the House to the left.

* The Post editorial board lays out its own comprehensive plan for an alternative Green New Deal.

* Andrew Ross Sorkin has some simple ideas to keep the wealthy from avoiding so much of the taxes they ought to pay.

* Jared Bernstein explains why this is the perfect time for the kind of bold economic agenda Democrats are offering.

* David Roberts explains, as only he can, what critics of the Democrats’ Green New Deal are missing.

* Julian Zelizer lays out why the coming vote on Trump’s national emergency poses such a big and historic test for Republicans, one that they will all but certainly fail.

* Speaking of Republicans rolling over for Trump’s national emergency, Susan Davis has the tweet of the day:

One reason House Republicans are citing to oppose the resolution to overturn President Trump's national emergency declaration is they haven't had time to review the bill. It is one page and about 70-80 words: https://t.co/1BkbT1meKu — Susan Davis (@DaviSusan) February 25, 2019

This party’s contempt for governing knows no bounds. -- gs

* Renae Merle reports on the efforts the payday loan industry undertakes to convince the government and the public that usury is actually great for people.

* Salvador Rizzo demonstrates that just about everything Trump says about the cost of our defense agreement with South Korea is a complete and utter lie.

* Steve Benen runs through Trump's latest wave of lies about voter fraud.

* Ben Lefebvre reports that Trump's Interior Department has granted offshore oil drillers 1,700 waivers from regulations instituted by the Obama administration in order to prevent a repeat of the BP disaster.

* At the American Prospect, I explained why in 2020 it’s going to be the economy, stupid.

* And Lee J. Miller and Wei Lu report that according to a recent assessment the U.S. ranks as the 35th healthiest country in the world, behind almost every country in Europe. And also some countries in Asia. And also Cuba. And also Costa Rica. But we beat Lebanon!