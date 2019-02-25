

No other secretary of state would have such a challenge. “Mr. Pompeo must keep Mr. Trump, 72, from being duped by the North’s wily leader, Kim Jong-un, who is half the president’s age.” Shorter: Trump is a fool.

The challenge is to hold your own side to the same standard you hold opponents. “The Democratic Governors Association is maintaining that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) should resign his post, three weeks after he apologized for racist photographs that appeared on his page in his medical school yearbook.”

He certainly took up the challenge of calling out GOP hypocrisy. “Frozen on the big screen TV of the living room was [Sen. Michael] Bennet’s recent viral speech lambasting Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on the Senate floor. In the speech, Bennet, a mild-mannered lawmaker who speaks with an air of pragmatic optimism, passionately talks about the government shutdown and raises his voice as he accuses Cruz of 'crocodile tears’ for lamenting a tactic he once used himself.”

More interviewers should challenge him for disingenuous denials. “Tapper Busts Pompeo for Claiming Trump Didn’t Say What He Said about North Korea: ‘That’s Just a Direct Quote.'”

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) issues a challenge: "The U.S. must immediately condemn Maduro’s violence against his own people. There is no excuse for this. The Venezuelan military and security forces must demonstrate restraint. Venezuelans deserve a free and fair election and a peaceful transition of power.”

The House will challenge Attorney General William P. Barr if he tries to bury the report. “Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that House Democrats will subpoena special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to testify before Congress if his report on Russian interference in the 2016 campaign is not made public.”

Senate Democrats challenge Trump not to give away the store, reminding him of the last debacle. “The Singapore meeting gave Kim — the leader of perhaps the world’s most repressive regime — legitimacy and acceptance on the global stage while effectively undermining our policy of maximum pressure and sanctions, which now appear to be in the process of showing strain, and putting at risk vital alliance relationships."

