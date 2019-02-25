UP: Length of Paul Manafort’s sentence
DOWN: Blowing up a plea deal
UP: Anticipation over Robert S. Mueller’s final report
DOWN: Certainty about what’s in Mueller’s report
UP: Danger of President Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un
DOWN: Confidence in Trump not to make a ridiculous concession
UP: Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats
DOWN: Labor Secretary Alex Acosta
UP: Legal peril to Trump from Southern District of New York investigations
DOWN: Trump’s knowledge of what Michael Cohen has told prosecutors
UP: Defending the separation of powers
DOWN: Republicans’ reverence for the Constitution
UP: Number of lawsuits challenging the emergency declaration
DOWN: Likelihood Trump’s wall will be built
UP: New election in South Carolina’s 9th Congressional District
DOWN: Republicans speaking out about actual voting fraud
UP: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s fundraising
DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sander’s chances of being the nominee
UP: Size of the Democratic presidential field
DOWN: Any sure bet on who will win the Democratic nomination
Read more:
Jennifer Rubin: Paul Manafort’s day in court spells trouble for Trump
Max Boot: The Republicans’ big gut-check vote on Tuesday
Jennifer Rubin: What the Democratic nominee should promise
Erik Wemple: The Mueller report is coming! Oh, wait.