

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) poses for a photograph after speaking to the Asian and Latino Coalition at the Iowa Statehouse on Saturday in Des Moines. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

UP: Length of Paul Manafort’s sentence

DOWN: Blowing up a plea deal

UP: Anticipation over Robert S. Mueller’s final report

DOWN: Certainty about what’s in Mueller’s report

UP: Danger of President Trump meeting with Kim Jong Un

DOWN: Confidence in Trump not to make a ridiculous concession

UP: Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats

DOWN: Labor Secretary Alex Acosta

UP: Legal peril to Trump from Southern District of New York investigations

DOWN: Trump’s knowledge of what Michael Cohen has told prosecutors

UP: Defending the separation of powers

DOWN: Republicans’ reverence for the Constitution

UP: Number of lawsuits challenging the emergency declaration

DOWN: Likelihood Trump’s wall will be built

UP: New election in South Carolina’s 9th Congressional District

DOWN: Republicans speaking out about actual voting fraud

UP: Sen. Bernie Sanders’s fundraising

DOWN: Sen. Bernie Sander’s chances of being the nominee

UP: Size of the Democratic presidential field

DOWN: Any sure bet on who will win the Democratic nomination

