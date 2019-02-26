Opinion writer

* Erica Werner, John Wagner, and Seung Min Kim report that the measure to revoke Trump's emergency declaration is moving forward:

Lawmakers traded bitter accusations Tuesday ahead of a showdown House vote to overturn President Trump’s national emergency declaration at the border, in a debate that was increasingly shaping up as a referendum on the president himself. Democrats accused the GOP of enabling an unconstitutional power grab by Trump aimed at getting money for his southern border wall that Congress denied. “Our founders had great vision. They did not want a king,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said during an address to an American Legion conference. “This is wrong. . . . We cannot let this proceed.” But Republicans said that Democrats were ignoring an immigration crisis at the border, and they argued that Trump was acting within his authority under a national emergencies law that Congress passed.

We all know that though Republicans constantly complained about Barack Obama being a tyrant for doing much less, this action is justifiable under the IOKIYAR standard.

* Ellen Nakashima reports that the cyberwar is already going on:

The U.S. military blocked Internet access to an infamous Russian entity seeking to sow discord among Americans during the 2018 midterms, several U.S. officials said, a warning that the Kremlin’s operations against the United States are not cost-free. The strike on the Internet Research Agency in St. Petersburg, a company underwritten by an oligarch close to President Vladi­mir Putin, was part of the first offensive cyber campaign against Russia designed to thwart attempts to interfere with a U.S. election, the officials said. “They basically took the IRA offline,” according to one individual familiar with the matter who, like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified information. “They shut ‘em down.” The operation marked the first muscle-flexing by U.S. Cyber Command, with intelligence from the National Security Agency, under new authorities it was granted by President Trump and Congress last year to bolster offensive capabilities.

Boy, is the president going to be mad when he hears about this. He didn’t say to use it against Russia, for pete’s sake!

* Ryan Goodman and Andy Wright offer a comprehensive, detailed argument that when it comes to the Mueller report, the standard DOJ rules on confidentiality may not apply.

* Devan Cole reports that Sen. Chuck Schumer is promising to defund the climate denier panel the Trump White House is setting up.

* Here’s a glimpse into the future of progressive think tanks. A source from CAP Action, the c(4) arm of the Center for American Progress, tells us that the group has hired Alex Wall, who ran social media in the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton campaign, to build what it calls a “social media war room.”

The challenge is for think tanks to adapt to the new world of Twitter and social media wars. The goal, the source says, is to try to figure out how to “weaponize traditional think tank analysis" (as in this wages vs. profits chart) on social media in a way that will become a key part of the "progressive infrastructure.”

* Mehdi Hasan argues that the Democratic Party's left wing are the real centrists, since the policies they're advocating are supported by a majority of Americans.

* Ed Kilgore debunks the foolish idea that Democrats need to choose between the “Rust Belt” and the “Sun Belt” when charting the path to 270 electoral votes.

* Betsy Woodruff reports that Michael Cohen is ready to testify on who reimbursed him for the Stormy Daniels hush money payments, and he may have documents to prove it.

* Sam Levine examines Mitch McConnell's claim that the Republican election fraud in North Carolina is the fault of, you guessed it, Democrats.

* Arit John reports that the House Oversight Committee will be issuing subpoenas to Trump administration officials over the child separation policy.

* Ryan Cooper has an interesting examination of how Bernie Sanders would dismantle the American empire.

* Terrell Jermaine Starr reports that Sen. Kamala Harris says she is open to seeing sex work decriminalized.

* And Talia Lavin says anxiety is the signature mental condition of our age.