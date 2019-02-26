

William P. Barr, during his confirmation hearings to become attorney general, on Capitol Hill on Jan. 15. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Opinion writer

Here’s a test for self-described defense hawks. “A group of former national security officials issued a joint letter Monday condemning President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to divert funds to build his wall on the southern border.”

Republicans ready to fail the test? “It has always been a Republican fundamental principle that no matter how strong our policy preferences, no matter how deep our loyalties to presidents or party leaders, in order to remain a constitutional republic we must act within the borders of the Constitution.” Not so much now.

No more kid-gloves treatment. He’ll be tested this time: “I’m not shocked that while thousands of volunteers braved the heat and cold to knock on doors until their fingers bled in a desperate effort to stop Donald Trump, his Royal Majesty King Bernie Sanders would only deign to leave his plush D.C. office or his brand new second home on the lake if he was flown around on a cushy private jet like a billionaire master of the universe.” Ouch.

It sounds as though her fundraising skills were tested and came up short. “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced Monday her campaign will shun fundraising through some of the old-fashioned means: dinners, donor calls and cocktail parties. . . . Warren has a proven network of small dollar donors, but she’s also seemed to lag others in the primary field in early fundraising, including [Sen. Kamala D.] Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), whose one-day $6 million haul swamped all his competitors in the field.”

Trump would flunk a test in a freshman economics class. Former chairman of the Federal Reserve Janet L. Yellen: “Well, I doubt that [the president] would even be able to say that the Fed’s goals are maximum employment and price stability, which is the goals that Congress have assigned to the Fed. He’s made comments about the Fed having an exchange-rate objective in order to support his trade plans, or possibly targeting the U.S. balance of trade. And, you know, I think comments like that shows a lack of understanding of the impact of the Fed on the economy, and appropriate policy goals.” Anyone surprised?

It certainly will be an early test for Attorney General William P. Barr. “Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe called on the Justice Department to make public Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report but said some classified materials and investigative methods need to be protected.”

Another test for “Christian” conservatives (principles? what principles?) that they’ll flunk. “A former Trump campaign staffer is suing President Donald Trump and his campaign, alleging that the then-Republican presidential candidate kissed her without her consent during the 2016 race. She’s also suing over equal pay — claiming that she was paid less for her work based on race and gender. Alva Johnson, a former Trump campaign staffer who lives in Alabama, alleges in a lawsuit filed Monday that Trump grabbed her hand and forcibly kissed her without her consent inside an RV in Florida in August 2016.”