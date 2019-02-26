

Nikki Haley last October in Washington. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, having escaped from the Trump administration with her reputation largely intact, has set up a new group Stand for America. Its website explains, “Founded by Ambassador Nikki Haley, Stand for America is an advocacy group promoting public policies that strengthen America’s economy, culture, and national security.” Kind of bland, huh?

Her description of domestic policy items doesn’t seem all that innovative. “More and more here at home, we see our prosperity being threatened by socialist schemes of higher taxes, burdensome job-destroying regulations, government-run health care, and unsecure borders.” Kind of vanilla pre-Trump Republican talking points. (Her attack on “socialism” sounds like a Trumpian applause line.) Well, she has something about “opportunity.” That’s something, I suppose.

When she speaks about culture, she goes after familiar hobby horse (media, college speech codes). She stacks one cliche on top of another: “The political correctness movement on college campuses and in Hollywood demands toleration for every manner of diversity except diversity of thought and speech, which is denounced in the most intolerant way.” Nothing about attacks from the White House on the press (heaven forbid!) or the international increase in jailings and murders of journalists. Nothing here about a right-wing media bubble that operates in a parallel universe, making its viewers dumber by the minute.

Her international statement sounds a bit more edgy, only because the current Republican president has departed so dramatically from years of bipartisan foreign policy consensus and abandoned any pretense of defense of universal human rights:

We have seen true evil across the globe. We will never stop fighting for what makes America great. But we must do it together. We have to remember that what unites us as Americans is stronger than what divides us along political lines. Each of us has a part to play and we need you to stand up with us to keep our country safe, strong, and prosperous.

By and large what she puts out on domestic and foreign policy is moldy stuff, emblematic of the dearth of innovative policy ideas and largely blind to the real issues voters keep telling us they care about (e.g., education, health care). It’s as if Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) had a winning message in his 2016 presidential run.

What is this all about?

Haley’s new gig might simply be a place for her to camp out before running for office. She’s saying nothing that would give offense to most Republicans, but neither is she offering anything new. She — and the remnants of conservative policy — are in a wait and see mode.

Another possibility is that she thinks the problem with the right and the GOP is Trump. Take Trump and his overt racism, xenophobia, know-nothingism out of the GOP and she’s ready to provide a refuge for the GOP when it comes to its senses.

Let me suggest she do something different.

Why not use her new platform as a way of applying conservative principles to current issues, rather than refighting the 2016 — or 1980 — election? She could put out a market-based approach to tackling climate change. (The Post’s editorial board has one she can crib from.) Instead of harping on lower taxes (really? on whom?), she could discuss the latest ideas on promoting work and providing opportunity to working-class Americans. Enough railing about how underappreciated ICE is; instead, propose a revamp and expansion of legal immigration (which, by the way, also serves to discourage illegal crossings). Please forget about dredging up term limits (sigh); why not put together a full-scale anti-corruption platform?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) hit the nail on the head when she introduced a child-care proposal, identifying that as the critical factor that provides women with economic opportunity and mobility, which in turn helps bring them and their families out of poverty. Haley could put together a conservative version, not dependent on federal government-approved child-care centers.

What is striking about Haley’s effort is how unambitious it is, how reliant on ideas that have not proved popular with voters. (Tax cuts for the rich? Eliminating Obamacare?) Maybe her goal isn’t to make noise, just lay low until the GOP implodes. That’s fine, I guess, but she could actually help fill the policy void on the right, showing herself to be a tough-minded internationalist who understands our foreign policy must align with our values; a 21st century visionary who fully embraces science and understands we are struggling to make the leap to a fully digital, global economy; a guardian of the rule of law who wants to limit the executive branch and recapture Congress’s appropriate role.

Haley should stop playing it safe. Goodness knows there is not an idea in her rollout that dozens of Republicans over decades have not advanced — and seen rejected by an electorate that wants better government, not less government. Be bold. Swing for the fences. Otherwise, what’s the point of hanging around?

Read more:

Michael Gerson: Trump’s ideology isn’t populism. It’s catastrophism.

The Post’s View: Want a Green New Deal? Here’s a better one.

Max Boot: Trump’s new nominee for U.N. ambassador will be a laughingstock