Opinion writer

* Tierney Sneed highlights the other big news from today’s Michael Cohen hearing:

In a tantalizing exchange, Michael Cohen suggested Wednesday that there might be investigations ongoing in matters related to President Trump, beyond the hush money payments that Cohen pleaded guilty to, and the Russia probe. Cohen declined to answer a House Oversight Committee lawmaker’s question about his last communication with President Trump, claiming that he had been instructed by Manhattan prosecutors not to discuss those communications. Cohen said the topic was being investigated by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York. The lawmaker, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) then asked if Cohen was aware of other illegal behavior or wrongdoing by Trump that the committee hadn’t discussed with him yet. “Yes,” Cohen said. “Those are part of the investigation that’s currently being looked at by the Southern District of New York.”

This is your regular reminder that we have no idea where this is all going to end up. And that this will continue long after the Mueller probe is over. -- gs

* Mike DeBonis reports that something amazing happened in Congress today that had nothing to do with Michael Cohen:

The House on Wednesday passed a bill expanding federal background checks for gun purchases and transfers, the first major new firearm restrictions to advance in a generation. The Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, which passed 240-190 with mostly Democratic votes, is unlikely to be considered in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-seat majority. President Trump also has issued a veto threat Tuesday for the expanded background checks bill. But amid loud applause in the House, Democrats and gun-control advocates celebrated Wednesday’s vote as the first significant congressional movement on tightening access to firearms since the 1990s. The outline of the bill approved by the House was first sketched out in the days after the 2012 killing of elementary school students and teachers in Newtown, Conn., only to fail a key Senate test vote months later.

For decades such a thing would have been impossible because everyone was afraid of the NRA. They aren’t anymore.

* Jonathan Lemire reports that something else happened today regarding the president:

The moment was meant to be a grand diplomatic triumph, a headline-dominating spectacle that could lead to the disarmament of a dangerous nation while delivering a vital political victory. Instead, President Donald Trump’s high-stakes summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in Vietnam on Wednesday was in danger of being upstaged by a monumental betrayal unfolding half a world away in Washington. Hours after Trump sat face-to-face with Kim in Vietnam, his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, sat before Congress and testified that his longtime boss was a “conman” and a “racist” who lied about having advanced knowledge of Wikileaks plans to release an opponent’s stolen emails.

I don’t know if they get Fox News in Vietnam, but I have a feeling there’s going to be some serious rage-tweeting when Trump wakes up in the morning.

* Philip Bump looks at Cohen's description of how Trump inflated and deflated his net worth and what it means.

* Amy Gardner and John Wagner report that the Republican operative at the heart of the North Carolina election fraud scandal has been indicted.

* Arthur Delaney and Maxwell Strachan look at how Sen. Sherrod Brown is trying to reclaim the idea of "the dignity of work" from Republicans.

* Susan Demas talks to Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer about the claim that Democrats must choose the “Sun Belt” or the “Rust Belt,” and to her credit Whitmer counsels Democrats to address both racial and economic issues.

* Joshua Holland argues that if Democrats take power there will be a backlash whether they're ambitious in their policy efforts or not, so they might as well go big.

* Robert Barnes reports that the Supreme Court ruled that an inmate with dementia can't be executed if he doesn't understand what's happening to him, but only because Chief Justice Roberts joined with the liberals.

* Maggie Severns reports that Sen. Kamala Harris is trying not only to get as much Democratic money out of California as possible but to make sure her rivals don't get it either.

* Nicholas Stephanopoulos explains precisely the damage gerrymandering causes.

* Jonathan Chait says that Cohen’s testimony should be the opening hearing in President Trump’s impeachment.

* And Brian Stelter brings us TV images that show Cohen’s testimony was broadcast on networks all over the world.