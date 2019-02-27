

Former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen arrives to testify behind closed doors before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Opinion writer

This hearing should be a barnburner. “Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, plans to offer up a document to lawmakers that he claims will show the president engaged in criminal conduct related to a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a person familiar with his planned congressional testimony.”

While the hearing will largely sidestep the Russia probe, it won’t lack drama. “The president is implicated in a range of other potential wrongdoing involving matters such as the Trump Organization and the Trump inaugural committee, including possible tax and financial crimes that Cohen is reportedly poised to talk about. And if Cohen’s testimony traverses the Trump family ‘red line’—scooping up Don Jr., Jared, or even Ivanka—we will likely see a response from DJT like none other to date (and that is saying something).”

Hearing him court Kim Jong Un like a love-struck teen is stomach-turning. “Trump Loves Praising Kim Jong-un. This Time He Called Him a Well-Adjusted Rich Kid." This is a brutal dictator who kills his own relatives and starves, imprisons and tortures his own people.

After that disastrous elections board hearing, this is hardly surprising. “Mark Harris, the North Carolina Republican U.S. House candidate whose campaign was at the center of a ballot-fraud inquiry, announced in Facebook post on Tuesday that he will not run in the special election for the 9th congressional district race, citing personal health reasons.”

Voters are inclined to give him a fair hearing. “A new poll shows Virginians slightly favor Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) remaining in office as he fights allegations of sexual misconduct, the first such finding in statewide polling since the scandal broke three weeks ago.”

If the Justice Department insists Trump cannot be prosecuted, Congress needs his findings to conduct hearings. “If no criminal charges are filed against Trump campaign associates for conspiring directly with Russia or WikiLeaks, there may be an even stronger ground for holding public hearings. The absence of any pending criminal prosecutions could help free up [Robert S. Mueller III] —and other members of the special counsel’s office and witnesses like George Nader and Michael Cohen—to speak publicly without concerns that congressional hearings might interfere with ongoing criminal investigations.”

Oversight hearings turn out to be pretty important, after all, especially the one on inhumane child separations. “'Even now months after the height of the crisis created by the implementation of its cruel and inhumane immigrant policies, basic questions remain unanswered,' [Chairman Jerry Nadler] said. ‘In part that is because the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security, until last night, stonewalled the legitimate requests by this committee that were made over six weeks ago.’ ... A separate committee, the House Oversight Committee, voted Tuesday to issue subpoenas related to family separation." And two Republicans joined with Democrats on that.