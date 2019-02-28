

Lori Lightfoot, left, will face Toni Preckwinkle in a runoff April 2 to elect Chicago's next mayor. The race will guarantee that the nation's third-largest city will be led by an African American woman. (Tyler LaRiviere; Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

James Warren, former managing editor of the Chicago Tribune, is executive editor of NewsGuard, which rates the credibility of news and information sites.

The United States’ third-largest city remains a punch line when it comes to caricatures of corruption, homicide and sausage-gorging Bears fans. “We have a branding problem,” a top advertising executive put it to me after the city failed to attract Amazon’s second headquarters. “The image of crime, corruption, financial disarray, and being slow and Midwest. It may be factually unfair, but that’s the image.”

Happily now comes the improbable guarantee that the city will be run by one of two African American women after an April 2 mayoral runoff — either a stalwart, old-school Democratic progressive who should have been a lock, or an intrepid political neophyte who is in part the beneficiary of accelerating disgust with the local status quo, which includes the veteran liberal.

A sprawling 14-candidate first round climaxed Tuesday amid near record-low turnout. A racially divided city whose political establishment has long been the province of white males will now host a nasty confrontation between Toni Preckwinkle, 71, the president of the Cook County Board of Commissioners, and upstart Lori Lightfoot, 56, a gay former prosecutor who rebuked her benefactor, outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel, over tortoise-like reform of the city’s police department.

And if there were doubts about a sea change, you had to merely watch the melancholy concession speech by a hoarse and drawn Bill Daley, brother and son of two other mayors, who raised $9 million but urged his shocked supporters, “We all must accept it, and we will move on.”

The also-ran candidacies of Daley and most others resulted from the surprise decision not to run by Emanuel, the maniacally intense and transactional two-term incumbent. A legacy of tough-minded, potentially transformative decisions about the city’s awful finances and underperforming schools was lost amid crime that remains too high, infrastructure that is cratering, a post-recession economy that never rallied as in New York or Los Angeles, and the ignominious saga of the fatal police shooting in 2014 of Laquan McDonald, a teenager from an impoverished West Side neighborhood.

The city was too slow to respond in that case to allegations of police deceit and to publicly disclose a damning police dashcam video. Additionally, the key police officer got off with what struck many as a soft sentence after a conviction for second-degree murder, and three other officers were found not guilty of a seeming coverup.

As the city looks to its April 2 runoff, there is at least the potential for transformed politics. Lightfoot, who styles herself a progressive former prosecutor, was the head of the Chicago Police Board when it displayed atypical spine in dealing with police misconduct cases. Emanuel named Lightfoot to head a post-McDonald shooting task force to look into the police department, only to have her excoriate the department and specifically target the police union contract for making a “code of silence into official policy.”

Lightfoot thus had an issue to exploit as a candidate, but needed lots of help and luck (she was running ninth in one poll just a month earlier). That came primarily from events surrounding Preckwinkle, a dour but resolute liberal from President Barack Obama’s old Hyde Park neighborhood. She rose as an anti-Democratic machine politician and then a Chicago alderman; as a strong Emanuel critic, she’s been the betting choice.

But she was hurt by recent allegations of sexual harassment leveled at her top aides, and charges that she’s too cozy with the most potent Chicago alderman of all, Edward Burke. A power broker fit for a Robert Caro tome, Burke is a colorful, no-surrender, big-city boss but then, oops, he was just charged by the feds with corruption. While hitting up a Burger King franchise owner for legal business for his law firm, the criminal complaint alleges, Burke extracted a $10,000 check for Preckwinkle’s campaign fund.

Preckwinkle didn’t come clean quickly about that donation until after Burke’s indictment, and soon returned $116,000 raised at a fundraiser at Burke’s house. For a politician whose entire career eschewed such old-school ways, the entanglements placed her on the defensive and punctured a reflexive self-righteousness that years earlier had inspired frictions with a younger Obama. It emerged in January that Preckwinkle had also hired Burke’s son for a $100,000-a-year county job. The product of a hardscrabble Ohio steel town, Lightfoot pummeled her for ethical hypocrisy.

Preckwinkle will now call Lightfoot inexperienced, an Emanuel handmaiden and too strong a prosecutor, while Lightfoot will depict Preckwinkle as part of a corrupt system that includes — get this — 33 aldermen found guilty of crimes since 1972.

In a city where Burke was easily reelected Tuesday, it thus may well be time for a Lightfoot-led reform — pushing real transparency, ethical change, and the cleansing of an intransigent and underperforming police department. But such a push won’t be beloved citywide, whether citizens in this great and complicated town are drinking heavily, smoking constantly, downing Polish sausages and rooting for “Da Bears,” as many people elsewhere likely assume.

