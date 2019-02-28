Opinion writer

* President Trump found a new way to shock us today:

President Trump on Thursday defended North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the death of American college student Otto Warmbier, whose family says he was “brutally tortured” while imprisoned in North Korea and died in 2017 after being flown back to United States in a coma. The president condemned the “brutality of the North Korean regime” following Warmbier’s death at 22 years old, but he took a softer stance toward Kim at the conclusion of their second summit. “I don’t believe he would have allowed that to happen,” Trump said. “It just wasn’t to his advantage to allow that to happen.” Trump said that he spoke to Kim about the death of Warmbier — whose family has called it a murder — and that Kim “feels badly about it.” He said the North Korea leader, who rules the country with an iron grip, knew about the case but learned about it only after the fact because, Trump suggested, “top leadership” might not have been involved. “He tells me he didn’t know about it, and I take him at his word,” Trump said.

This is a reminder that Trump doesn’t admire brutal dictators in spite of their brutality, but because of it.

* Billy House reports that the investigations are just getting started:

House Democrats are opening an investigation into what they say are abuses of power by President Donald Trump through his attacks on the courts, the Justice Department, the FBI and the media, according to a House official familiar with the plans. Topics for the inquiry will include Trump’s public humiliation of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, his attacks on actions by the liberal Ninth Circuit Court and his abuse of reporters as “dishonest” and “enemies of the people,” said the person, who asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. The Judiciary Committee led by Democrat Jerrold Nadler of New York will announce the probe in days, the official said. There are plans to hold public hearings with witnesses, but it’s not immediately clear who will be summoned.

Probing all of Trump’s abuses of power could take them the entirety of the next two years.

* Philip Rucker, Simon Denyer, and David Nakamura report on the differing stories the Trump administration and the North Koreans are telling about why the summit broke down.

* John Wagner reports that Nancy Pelosi did not refrain from taking the opportunity to needle Trump over the failed summit.

* Rebecca Shabad reports that even after Michael Cohen's dramatic testimony, Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill are still steering clear of any talk of impeaching President Trump.

* Marcy Wheeler explains how Cohen’s testimony demonstrates that Robert Mueller knows important things he hasn’t yet revealed.

* Barbara McQuade looks at how Cohen’s testimony enhanced the criminal case against the president.

* David Weigel reports that Sen. Cory Booker has reintroduced his bill to legalize marijuana and expunge the records of those convicted of possession; co-sponsors include Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Kamala Harris.

* Ruth Eglash and Loveday Morris report that Israel's attorney general will indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of fraud and bribery.

* Rachel Cohen reports that the Green New Deal is running into serious resistance from some labor unions.

* And Will Bunch says what Cohen’s testimony really revealed was what suckers Donald Trump thinks the rest of us are.