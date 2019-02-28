

Michael Cohen appears before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Republicans never seem to hit bottom, unintentionally revealing their own racism. “Dem blasts Meadows for bringing black Trump official to challenge racism accusations.”

President Trump reveals that Republicans put “acting with integrity” at the bottom of their priority list. “The Freedom Caucus troubles the president no more. Say what you will about Trump: He sure knows how to tease hypocrites out into the light of day.”

He must have been at or near the bottom of his class. “It was by far the least explosive allegation that former Trump personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen made before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday, but it was in some ways the most bizarre: Donald Trump threatened his alma mater with legal action if his college records or SAT scores were released.” Low-IQ president?

Michael Cohen makes clear Republicans don’t want to get to the bottom of this. ““All I wanted to say is I just find it interesting, sir, that between yourself and your colleagues that not one question so far since I’m here has been asked about President Trump. … The American people don’t care about my taxes. They want to know what it is that I know about Mr. Trump, and not one question so far has been asked about Mr. Trump.”

The problem with hiring advisers from the bottom of the barrel is that you’re unprepared for real crises. “Pakistan said Wednesday that it downed two Indian fighter jets and captured a pilot, escalating hostilities between the nuclear-armed neighbors a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistani territory for the first time in five decades. The rapid turn of events raised fears that the historical animosities between India and Pakistan could be steering them toward another war.”

Congress may not act against its bottom-feeders, but there is always the state bar. “The Florida Bar has opened an investigation into whether Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) violated professional conduct rules by threatening former Trump fixer Michael Cohen ahead of Cohen’s congressional testimony on Wednesday. The organization, which licenses lawyers to practice in the state, would not disclose details of the investigation, but spokesperson Francine Walker, said the bar is ‘quite aware of [Gaetz’s] comments … and we have opened an investigation.’” Ruh-roh.

Bottom line: The only clear case of election fraud in 2018 is by a Republican operative. “McCrae Dowless, the Bladen County political operative who emerged as a central figure in the investigation into irregularities in the 9th Congressional District election last fall, was arrested Wednesday on a series of felonies primarily related to his handling of absentee ballots in the 2016 general election and the 2018 primary.”

