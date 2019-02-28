

How often have you heard or read a politician or journalist exclaim in feigned horror that one party is “raising money” off an event? Well, if the event is a tragedy, it is plainly wrong to exploit victims. However, if the incident is evidence that your opponent is unfit, why in the world would a political opponent not mention it?

And so it was in the coverage of the Michael Cohen hearing, in which President Trump’s alleged criminality, deceit and all-around grotesque character were on full display. And — my gosh! — Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) were raising money, the media breathlessly told us:

So?

The point of their campaigns, at least in part, is that we have to dislodge an unfit president to rescue our democracy and turn to the very real problems of ordinary Americans. Not only should voters feel a sense of urgency about the president’s unfitness, but they should also be trying to decide which candidate(s) can best make the case against a lawless president.

Both Warren and Harris are lawyers so they’re pretty adept at putting together an argument. Harris’s appeal says that Cohen’s testimony shows special counsel Robert S. Mueller III must be protected, but beyond that Trump has to go because he “has proven a threat to the very foundation of our country.” Good point. Voters can try to visualize her making that very point in a debate.

Warren points out that “one of Trump’s most trusted advisors implicated him in criminal activity while he’s been in the White House,” a reference to Cohen’s testimony that Trump wrote monthly checks to Cohen to disguise his hush-money payment to Stormy Daniels. Warren warns about the next president or Trump abusing the pardon power. Hey, she’s right; that should be a big concern. If the GOP dumps Trump, you can see Warren making that case about whoever the GOP nominee would be.

Far from exploiting an event or misleading potential donors, both of these candidates are focusing on what should be the central issue now and in the campaign. There’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, we expect candidates to address the critical issues and, in this case, impress upon Americans the potential constitutional crises that could unfold.

You may not think either or both of these candidates will give Democrats the best shot at unseating Trump, but their appeal shows they understand the importance of Trump’s assault on democracy and provides a glimpse of the argument(s) they might make in a general election. That’s not objectionable; it’s an essential part of the 2020 presidential campaign.

