* David Nakamura and Susan Svrluga report on the continuing fallout from President Trump's defense of Kim Jong Un:

The parents of Otto Warmbier, the American college student who died after being detained for 17 months in North Korea, on Friday directly blamed leader Kim Jong Un for their son’s death a day after President Trump said he believed Kim’s account that he was not responsible. “We have been respectful during this summit process. Now we must speak out,” Fred and Cindy Warmbier said in a statement. “Kim and his evil regime are responsible for the death of our son Otto. Kim and his evil regime are responsible for unimaginable cruelty and inhumanity. No excuse or lavish praise can change that.” Trump said at a news conference in Hanoi that Kim felt “very badly” about Otto Warmbier’s death in 2017, several days after being released in a coma from captivity in North Korea. “He tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I will take him at his word,” Trump said, responding to a question from a Washington Post reporter.

This afternoon Trump said “I love Otto and think of him often,” but also whined that his original comments were “misinterpreted,” which they weren’t. -- gs

* Rachel Bade and John Wagner report that Elijah Cummings is not letting up on the administration:

Top House investigators are demanding that the White House turn over documents related to its security clearances process by Monday, an escalation of the years-long fight between congressional Democrats and the Trump administration that could lead to subpoenas in the coming days. The move follows an explosive report that President Trump interceded to give his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top-secret security clearance despite concerns from top intelligence officials. The president directed his then-chief of staff, John F. Kelly, to approve the application — a move Kelly, who had expressed concerns about the entire process, later detailed in a memo. House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), in a letter to the White House on Friday, urged “full and immediate compliance” with outstanding requests the panel had made related to security clearances for much of the past two years.

It’s almost as if Cummings intends for the Oversight Committee to do, you know, oversight! Weird.

* Heidi Przybyla reports that House Democrats are set to move forward in getting Trump’s tax returns “in the next few weeks.” That’s an improvement, but let’s see if it actually happens. -- gs

* Molly Jong-Fast reports from the surreal nightmare that is CPAC.

* Helaine Olen takes a look at the personal finance book Elizabeth Warren wrote 14 years ago to see how it holds up.

* Molly Roberts looks at whether Ivanka Trump or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the one who really understands work.

* Jamil Smith argues that Rashida Tlaib handled her argument with Mark Meadows exactly right.

* Ari Melber highlights one part of Michael Cohen's testimony that could spell trouble for Trump with Robert Mueller.

* Dan Froomkin notes that whenever the media talk about the possibility of impeachment, they always present it as a problem for Democrats, not for the guy who'd be getting impeached.

* Noah Berlatsky explains some ways we can force future presidents to release their taxes.

* Ed Kilgore warns the Democratic presidential candidates that they had better have a strategy to get their legislation through Congress.

* Jonathan Larsen reports that the lieutenant governor of Idaho posted a picture on her Facebook page of her with two men giving a white nationalist hand gesture. Oops!

* And Tracy Jan reports that Trump family Official Black Friend Lynne Patton explored taking a leave of absence from her position at HUD to star in a reality TV series about black Republican women to be produced by the creator of “Real Housewives of Potomac.” Her request was turned down.