

An image of a check written to Michael Cohen from Donald Trump is presented during Cohen's testimony on Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) says President Trump did a lousy job in Vietnam. “We need to stop with the reality TV summits, and move towards real and serious diplomacy with North Korea.”

That’s a lousy poll for Trump in Texas: “President Donald Trump is essentially tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders or former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, according to a Quinnipiac University poll. . . . President Trump leads other possible Democratic contenders by small margins.”

After a lousy summit, we don’t even know what North Korea demanded. “North Korea’s foreign minister says country seeks only partial sanctions relief, contradicting Trump.” Clear as mud.

Trump’s lousy excuse to grab Pentagon money gets some pushback from Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.): “Alexander, who is retiring at the end of this Congress, outlined several concerns that he has about Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency, but did not specifically say if he would vote for or against a resolution to block it, which is expected to get a Senate vote in the next few weeks.” But he couldn’t bring himself to support the resolution outright. Sad!

If you thought Michael Cohen’s testimony made for a lousy week for Trump, wait until the committee forces these people to testify. “The House Oversight Committee will pursue interviews with some of President Donald Trump’s children and closest allies who were implicated in Michael Cohen’s bombshell testimony before the panel, Chairman Elijah Cummings said Thursday.” Ruh-roh.

Speaking of lousy weeks: “Israel’s attorney general announced Thursday that his office plans to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption charges after a two-year investigation. The prime minister faces one count of bribery and three counts of breach of trust."

Right now Trump’s poll numbers are lousy. “A logical response for Democrats might be to pick a 2020 ticket that combines one candidate best suited to reassure older whites cooling toward Trump with another best positioned to mobilize younger nonwhites who are more unreservedly hostile to him but less inclined to turn out. The new polling results signal that either path could beat Trump — but that neither is guaranteed to do so.” Read the whole thing.