Jennifer Rubin here with this week’s commentary. Remember that no matter how Democrats erred, no one had as calamitous a week as President Trump.

The Commentary

With so many candidates already in the 2020 race, it’s hard to remember we’re not even close to the end of announcement season. Consider: We’ve yet to hear decisions from Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke, John Hickenlooper, and the Middle America offices of Bullock, Bennet & Brown.

But that doesn’t mean the race lacks excitement. This week, we saw four critical developments:

First, with Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) talking about not just Medicare-for-all but reparations for slavery, there seems to be no left boundary for some candidates. You have to wonder whether Democrats will come to regret progressive positions that may harm them down the road. They should worry, if only a little, about playing into President Trump’s “socialist” stereotype.

That brings us to the second development: We really don’t have a standout moderate who will appeal to Democrats who are centrists and/or just want to win. As I have written, this is an underserved market in the party. Perhaps Biden will appeal to such voters. Maybe Sen. Sherrod Brown (Ohio), a progressive who nevertheless shows restraint when it comes to adopting the leftist flavor of the week, will be able to energize the progressive wing while giving centrists the reliable candidate they seek.

Third, and speaking of moderates, this might be the week Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) finally shed the boss-from-hell rap and saw a chance to corner the market for centrist Democrats. Putting out a list of 60 former employees who adore her was a clever move, and voters don’t seem to care about the issue.

Fourth, money! Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) swore off big-ticket fundraising events, but we’ll have to wait to find out whether it’s a populist masterstroke or a sign of weakness. Little-ticket fundraiser Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) pulled in a ton ($10 million, reportedly) in his first week but got tripped up when asked when he’ll release his tax returns. “Soon,” he answered. Unless “soon” is “in the next week or so,” look for this to become a sore point with Democrats, who otherwise have a darn good case that Trump is the most financially compromised president in history.

The Ranking

Ranking not showing? Click here.

Position Challenger Change Over Last Ranking 1. Kamala D. Harris — 2. Joe Biden UP 1 3. Bernie Sanders UP 1 4. Amy Klobuchar DOWN 2 5. Cory Booker UP 1 6. Elizabeth Warren DOWN 1 7. Sherrod Brown — 8. Beto O’Rourke — 9. Pete Buttigieg UP 1 10. Michael Bloomberg UP 1 11. Kirsten Gillibrand DOWN 2 12. Michael Bennet — 13. John Hickenlooper UP 1 14. Howard Schultz DOWN 1 15. Julián Castro RETURNS TO RANKING

Falls off ranking: Bill Weld

Also receiving votes: Jeff Merkley, Stacey Abrams, Tim Ryan

Last week’s ranking: Round 4 | Bernie (and policy) ascendant

Don't forget to click on the yellow highlighted text above to expand the Ranking Committee's annotations.

