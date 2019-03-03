

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, presides over the last hour of testimony by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (J. Scott Applewhite)

Opinion writer

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, presided over a hearing to elicit Michael Cohen’s testimony and begin what we think will be months of revelations about President Trump’s financial shenanigans, lies, corruption, conflicts of interest and simple incompetence. We got a peek on Wednesday of the extent of possible financial crimes including bank and insurance fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to violate campaign finance law. We were reminded of the president’s predilection to lie to our faces.

Didn’t know anything about the Stormy Daniels payoff. But his name is on the check. Didn’t interfere with Jared Kushner’s security clearance. But former Chief of Staff John F. Kelly documented that he did. (On the latter, Cummings sent out a letter demanding the White House comply with a request for information relating to security clearance procedures. which they’ve be trying to get a hold of for a couple of years.

The highlight of the week may have been his concluding remarks at the Cohen hearing:

For all that we can say, well done, Mr. Chairman.