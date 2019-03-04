Opinion writer

* Rachael Bade, Ellen Nakashima, and John Wagner report that Democrats are ready to start asking questions:

House Democrats sent more than 80 letters Monday demanding documents from family members, business associates, political confidants and others with connections to President Trump, opening a sprawling investigation of whether he and his administration have engaged in obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power. The most far-reaching request since Democrats took control of the House underscored lawmakers’ determination to hold Trump and those around him accountable for controversies that have dogged the president during his first two years in office — and perhaps lay the grounds for impeachment proceedings. “We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence, and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “This is a critical time for our nation, and we have a responsibility to investigate these matters and hold hearings for the public to have all the facts. That is exactly what we intend to do.”

“How dare you!” said the people who mounted seven separate congressional investigations into Benghazi.

* Julie Pace reports that former president Bill Clinton finds himself in an unusual place these days:

Nearly 20 years after he left the White House, Bill Clinton is still sought after for advice by some Democrats running for president. But the names on his dance card in recent months underscore how much his standing in the party has changed. So far, none of the party’s early front-runners has had a formal meeting with Clinton. Nor have the women who are running in the historically diverse primary field. Instead, Clinton has spoken mostly with male candidates who are considered longshots for the Democratic nomination, including Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Housing secretary Julian Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

One can’t help but wonder if he’ll be speaking at the 2020 Democratic convention.

* Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo, and Meg Kelly report that President Trump has now passed 9,000 false or misleading claims since he took office.

* Eric Holder explains why he won't be running for president in 2020 and what he'll do instead.

* Nick Miroff reports with clarity and vividness on the problems at the southern border, and notes that illegal crossings may be about to surge again.

* Jennifer Rubin talks to former congressman and Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney about issues.

* Nancy LeTourneau explains why the idea that Democrats have to choose between appealing to the Rust Belt or the Sun Belt is totally wrong.

* Adele Stan looks at what Trump's bizarre CPAC speech tells us about the 2020 campaign to come.

* Marie Patino and Laura Davison offer a helpful breakdown of the ways Democrats are proposing to tax the rich.

* Lisa Beutler explains why as a doctor she thinks Medicare For All is a must, and argues that Democrats must accept the burden of making the difficult political case for it.

* Jill Lawrence rightly points out that whether or not House Democrats end up impeaching Trump, he is now facing a new era of accountability.

* E.J. Dionne looks at the challenge Democrats face in incorporating in their coalition people who in an earlier time would have been liberal Republicans.

* Margaret Sullivan looks at the right’s increasingly unhinged obsession with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

* At the American Prospect, I argued that the 2020 election won’t be about ideology, socialism or otherwise.

* And James Downie marvels at the absurd contortions that John Bolton twisted himself into while defending Trump’s latest descent into wretchedness and depravit on the matter of Otto Warmbier.