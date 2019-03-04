

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Capitol Hill on Feb. 8. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Democrats will be digging into President Trump’s finances, among other things. “House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) said on Sunday that his panel will request documents from dozens of entities and individuals close to the White House as part of his panel’s investigation into “obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

National security adviser John Bolton keeps digging, trying to defend the indefensible. “Fox News’s Chris Wallace and CNN’s Jake Tapper both interrogated U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton over the president’s summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on their respective Sunday shows. Both anchors called the highly anticipated meeting 'failed’ in their interviews with the official.”

Well, good for him. The rest of the GOP is digging up excuses to abdicate its responsibility to defend the Constitution. “Sen. Rand Paul will vote to disapprove of President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration to secure billions for his border wall, clinching a bipartisan majority in opposition of the president’s move.”

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) won’t be digging Congress’s grave. “I think the president is violating our constitutional system. And I don’t think Congress can grant legislative powers to the president by statute. You can’t just pass a statute that says, ‘The president now has appropriations power and bypass Congress.’ "

This is worth digging into insofar as it goes to obstruction of justice. “Lawmakers are investigating whether President Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was involved in any discussions about possible pardons — which they view as a potentially ripe area of inquiry into whether anyone sought to obstruct justice, people familiar with the matter said.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) has been digging through the facts substantiating “collusion.” He explains: “Well, I think there is direct evidence in the emails from the Russians through their intermediary offering dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of what is described in writing as the Russian government effort to help elect Donald Trump. They offer that dirt. There is an acceptance of that offer in writing from the President’s son Don Jr. and there is overt acts in furtherance of that . . . That to me is direct evidence but there’s also abundant circumstantial evidence. There is, for example, evidence of [Paul] Manafort sharing internal polling data with someone linked to the Russian intelligence services.” Exactly.

Both houses of Congress are digging into Trump’s real estate business. “Democrats have always considered Trump’s decades-long real-estate career—and, in particular, his pursuit of massive building projects in Russia—to be fundamental to any serious investigation of whether the president has been compromised by a foreign entity. The Senate Intelligence Committee, despite being under Republican control, evidently does, too; the panel has in recent weeks homed in on Trump’s 1996 visit to Russia, where he scoped out potential construction sites and announced his plans to invest $250 million in two high-rise towers.” No deals in Russia? Another lie.