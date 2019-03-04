

Former vice president Joe Biden in Omaha on Thursday. (Nati Harnik/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: President Trump’s abject incoherence on North Korea

DOWN: Reputations of national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

UP: Leads for House investigators

DOWN: Effectiveness of Republicans’ antics in defending Trump

UP: Time Allen Weisselberg is going to spend testifying

DOWN: Trump’s ability to keep his taxes secret

UP: Chances Vice President Joe Biden enters the 2020 race

DOWN: Chances Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) keeps his taxes secret

UP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)’s proficiency in questioning hearing witness

DOWN: AOC threatening her colleagues with a primary challenge

UP: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)'s and Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.)'s opposition to Trump’s phony emergency declaration

DOWN: “Conservatives” who will enable the unconstitutional power grab — e.g., Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.).

UP: Importance of planning before a summit

DOWN: A second summit after the first one accomplished nothing for the United States

UP: Outcry over Trump’s defense of Kim Jong Un regarding Otto Warmbier

DOWN: Trump advisers’ inane explanations for Trump’s language

UP: Percentage of Americans who think Trump is lying about Russia

DOWN: Percentage of Americans who think being a socialist is a good quality for a president