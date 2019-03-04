UP: President Trump’s abject incoherence on North Korea
DOWN: Reputations of national security adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
UP: Leads for House investigators
DOWN: Effectiveness of Republicans’ antics in defending Trump
UP: Time Allen Weisselberg is going to spend testifying
DOWN: Trump’s ability to keep his taxes secret
UP: Chances Vice President Joe Biden enters the 2020 race
DOWN: Chances Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) keeps his taxes secret
UP: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)’s proficiency in questioning hearing witness
DOWN: AOC threatening her colleagues with a primary challenge
UP: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)'s and Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.)'s opposition to Trump’s phony emergency declaration
DOWN: “Conservatives” who will enable the unconstitutional power grab — e.g., Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), John Cornyn (R-Tex.), Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.).
UP: Importance of planning before a summit
DOWN: A second summit after the first one accomplished nothing for the United States
UP: Outcry over Trump’s defense of Kim Jong Un regarding Otto Warmbier
DOWN: Trump advisers’ inane explanations for Trump’s language
UP: Percentage of Americans who think Trump is lying about Russia
DOWN: Percentage of Americans who think being a socialist is a good quality for a president