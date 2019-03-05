

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, joined at right by Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), chairman of the House Oversight Committee, speaks at the Capitol on Jan. 4. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Opinion writer

The Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday finds:

President Donald Trump committed crimes before he became president, American voters say 64 - 24 percent in a Quinnipiac University National Poll released today. Republicans say 48 - 33 percent that President Trump did not commit crimes before he was president. … Every other listed party, gender, education, age and racial group says by wide margins that Trump committed crimes. But U.S. voters are divided 45 - 43 percent on whether Trump committed any crimes while he has been president. A presidential candidate paying money to hide a negative story during a campaign, and not disclosing that payment, is unethical and a crime, 40 percent of voters say. Another 21 percent say it is unethical, but not a crime, and 20 percent say it is not unethical. Congress should not begin impeachment proceedings against Trump, American voters say 59 - 35 percent. But Congress should do more to investigate “Michael Cohen’s claims about President Trump’s unethical and illegal behavior,” voters say 58 - 35 percent.

This is precisely what Democratic House chairmen seem to be doing — investigating the real possibility Trump committed crimes before or during his presidency. So far, Americans give Democrats and their first star witness favorable marks. “American voters believe Cohen more than Trump 50 - 35 percent. Cohen told the truth, 44 percent of voters say, while 36 percent say he did not tell the truth. Voters approve 41 - 36 percent of the way Democrats in Congress handled Cohen’s testimony before the U.S. House Oversight Committee. Voters disapprove 51 - 25 percent of the way Republicans handled the Cohen hearing.” Nearly two-thirds of voters want Trump to release his tax returns, and 57 percent say Congress should investigate if he does not. Sixty percent of independents and 58 percent overall think “Congress should do more to investigate Michael Cohen’s claims about President Trump’s unethical and illegal behavior.”

Interestingly, special counsel Robert S. Muller III gets high approval marks, 54 percent to 27 percent, while Trump has a negative job approval, 38 percent to 55 percent, worse than some other recent polling. Nearly half (46 percent) strongly disapprove.

Trump’s main problem may be that voters think he’s a liar. “Voters say 65 - 30 percent that Trump is not honest, his worst grade ever on that character trait.” He also gets lousy marks on leadership (39 percent to 58 percent), caring about average Americans (39 percent to 58 percent) and serving as a role model for children (22 percent to 71 percent). Remarkably, 54 percent of Republicans insist he is a good role model for children, which raises the question why they want a racist, pathological liar and narcissist as a role model. (Seriously, Republican cult members will support Trump no matter what the question.) A plurality approve of his handling of the economy, but on the issues he has been focusing most on, immigration and foreign policy, he’s in negative territory.

Republican antics and the president’s whining (“Presidential Harassment!”) don’t seem to have won over voters. Democratic leaders can read polls, too, and they know that so long as they are pursuing legitimate lines of inquiry into Trump’s wrongdoing, they will be on solid ground. Republicans, however, might want to consider whether throwing a fit at these hearings and rushing to the defense of an unpopular president is their best strategy.

Taking a step back, we see once more that about the only groups that stick with him are Republicans and evangelical Christians (with considerable overlap between those two groups). His overall approval among women (30 percent to 65 percent) and individual ratings among women are putrid. Independents’ ratings are very close to if not identical to the overall ratings for Trump on most questions, with Democrats overwhelmingly negative and Republicans equally positive. It is the coalition of motivated Democrats and disgusted independents that delivered a House majority for Democrats and poses a threat to Trump.

If this comes down to a credibility test between Trump and Mueller or Trump and other prosecutors, Republicans should panic. Trump lost credibility with voters a long time ago, and his efforts to smear investigators haven’t succeeded.

