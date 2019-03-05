Opinion writer

* Rachael Bade reports on the response from the White House to the Democrats' attempt at oversight:

The White House has rebuffed House Democrats’ request for documents pertaining to the security clearance process, a move that drastically increases the chances of a subpoena from the House. In a letter to House Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), White House Counsel Pat A. Cipollone said the committee request for the information was “without legal support, clearly premature, and suggests a breach of the constitutionally required accommodation process.” Rather, Cipollone said his staff would brief the panel and allow them to view documents related to their investigation. That offer has not been sufficient for committee Democrats in the past. “We believe the best course is to move forward with this agreed-upon accommodation and then speak again once your review of the documents and the briefing are complete,” said the letter, which was dated Monday and released Tuesday. The standoff comes just days after reports that President Trump directed his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly to give his son-in-law Jared Kushner a security clearance despite concerns from the intelligence community. The New York Times first reported the news, which was later confirmed by The Washington Post.

Ah, the “None of your beeswax!” defense. No court could disagree.

* Alexander Burns reports that one bigfoot politician is passing on 2020:

Michael R. Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor who joined the Democratic Party last year to crusade against President Trump, has decided not to challenge Mr. Trump as a candidate in the 2020 election. Rather than entering the race himself, Mr. Bloomberg intends to plow his political energy and immense personal fortune into other efforts to thwart Mr. Trump and his agenda, including an initiative aimed at rapidly accelerating the country’s transition to renewable energy. Mr. Bloomberg also expects to be heavily involved in the 2020 general election, organizing and funding opposition to Mr. Trump. Mr. Bloomberg’s decision appears to reflect a recognition of the long odds he would face in a Democratic primary campaign, as well as the looming presence of a more prominent moderate Democrat, Joseph R. Biden Jr., as a potential rival for the nomination.

Good for him. He can be of much more use with his money than he could have as a losing candidate.

* Jeffrey Toobin looks at the former prosecutor Adam Schiff has hired to lead the House Intelligence Committee’s investigations, and at what it means.

* Kaitlan Collins reports that White House aides were shocked by the breadth of requests for documents House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler made.

* Zach Carter reports on Joe Biden's long record of doing what's in the best interests of the corporate elite.

* Eric Boehlert asks why Democrats would even consider attending a presidential primary debate hosted by Fox News, in the wake of the latest revelations about it.

* David Nakamura reports that Trump invites men's championship sports teams to visit the White House, but doesn't invite women's teams.

* Michael Grunwald reports that the 2020 Democratic candidates are, disappointingly, bowing down before the god of ethanol to pander to Iowa voters.

* Heidi Shierholz says the Trump administration is about to propose taking overtime pay away from millions of American workers.

* Glenn Kessler has a very deep dive into what socialism is, and what it is not, which is particularly important right about now.

* John Cassidy looks at what the Green New Deal has started.

* Jennifer Bendery reports that Trump's judicial nominees aren't just right-wing ideologues, they're also really, really young.

* Tim Wu argues that the defining fact of our political life is the inability of the majority of Americans to get government to do what they want.

* And Mehdi Hasan catalogues the many, many times Republicans were not at all concerned about anti-Semitism, now that they’re on another one of their outrage benders.