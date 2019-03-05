

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) on Capitol Hill in December. (Al Drago/Bloomberg News)

Opinion writer

When even former New Jersey governor Chris Christie cannot defend him, President Trump is in trouble. “Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Monday that the White House’s lack of transparency surrounding security clearances for President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, is indefensible.”

This is simply indefensible. Trump tried to block the AT&T Time-Warner merger to enact revenge on CNN, according to Jane Mayer’s reporting for the New Yorker: “In the late summer of 2017, a few months before the Justice Department filed suit, Trump ordered Gary Cohn, then the director of the National Economic Council, to pressure the Justice Department to intervene.”

Republicans indefensibly refused to do this, so Democrats now will. “House Democrats sent more than 80 letters Monday demanding documents from family members, business associates, political confidants and others with connections to President Trump, opening a sprawling investigation of whether he and his administration have engaged in obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.”

His appointment was indefensible, so good riddance. “Former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has left the Justice Department, agency spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday. Whitaker, whose last day was March 2, had been serving as a senior counselor since William Barr was confirmed last month as attorney general.”

It used to be defensible for elected officials to attend. Long ago. “It’s become a place where shameless grifters recite bumper sticker slogans and toss red meat at an audience to raise their brand, own the libs, and sell books/subscriptions.”

Not even Fox News will defend his excuse-making. “Fox News’ Bret Baier: ‘Over the Top’ For Trump to Blame Cohen For North Korea Summit Failure.”

It would be indefensible for Democrats to nominate someone incapable of beating Trump. “I understand why the Democrats have been focusing their attention on the left. It has a newfound — and welcome — energy. But the best strategy for beating Trump in 2020 doesn’t involve only the left. And beating Trump is terribly important.” It’s everything.